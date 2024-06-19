Jessica Biel was spotted for the first time while working in New York City after her husband, Justin Timberlake, was arrested for a DWI.

The Bleeding Heart actress, 42, appeared solemn while on set of the upcoming Prime Video thriller series The Better Sister on Tuesday, June 18. She was dressed in a black and tan striped dress, and her hair was styled in a bob cut. Meanwhile, Jessica accessorized the look with a thick gold chain necklace, a watch and a gold ring.

Jessica kept busy at work just hours after Justin, 43, was arrested on DWI charges. After the “Mirrors” singer went out to dinner with friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, New York, on Monday, June 17, his 2025 BMW drove through a stop sign and he failed to keep his vehicle on the right side of the road.

Justin’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” according to the criminal complaint.

After failing the field sobriety tests, Justin refused to take a chemical test. The officer ultimately determined that Justin was “operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” and he was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight” in jail before his arraignment took place on the morning of June 18.

Following the arraignment, Justin was photographed leaving the Sag Harbor municipal building with his attorney, Edward Burke Jr. He was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, as well as two citations for running a stop sign and for failure to keep in lane. The “Cry Me a River” singer was released on his own recognizance without bail.

He is scheduled to make a virtual appearance in Sag Harbor Village’s Justice Court on July 26 in light of the charges.

Despite making several headlines for the situation, Justin has not publicly commented on his arrest.

Jessica – who married Justin in 2012 – praised her husband on Father’s Day just one day before his arrest. “You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against,” she wrote alongside several photos of Justin with their kids Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3. “The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU.”

Meanwhile, Justin also reflected on his role as a father in his own Instagram post. “My two greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys … to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall,” he captioned two photos of himself with his sons. “And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose.”

“Now… for today: let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open,” Justin concluded. “Cheers to all the Dads out there Dad-ing! I salute you!”