Welcome back, Jessica Biel! The actress made her return to social media on Thursday, December 12 — just three weeks after her husband, Justin Timberlake, was spotted holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. “When the team turns it ON for the @gaiam camera,” the 37-year-old captioned the clip of herself with her glam squad — Adir Abergel, Rob Zangardi and Kara Yoshimoto Bua — while they all posed for the camera.

The brunette beauty looked like she was in a great mood as she kept giggling while she was having fun with her pals. Of course, Jessica’s followers couldn’t help but show her some love in the comments section. “Welcome back, Jess. You are strong,” while another echoed, “You are amazing, @jessicabiel.” A third chimed in, writing, “You’re shining. We missed you.”

After the 38-year-old’s night out in New Orleans — where Alisha, 30, was spotted with her arm on his knee — he finally apologized for his actions on social media. “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote on December 4. “A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.”

The “Cry Me a River” crooner added, “I drank way too much that night, and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Even though Justin — who shares son Silas, 4, with Jessica — fessed up to his mistakes, an insider told In Touch exclusively that Jessica “pushed” him “to make a public statement.” They added, “It was necessary for his image, but more importantly, another step in saving his marriage. He still has a lot of work ahead of him.”

Not only is the Grammy winner “avoiding” Alisha on set, but his wife has “no plans to visit the New Orleans set” amid all of the drama, a second source told In Touch exclusively. “Justin is a mess. He’s trying to take it one day at a time. It’s very intense between them right now. Everything is up in the air,” the insider claimed.

Meanwhile, the mom of one has yet to speak out about her man’s late night. Despite wearing her wedding ring, the 7th Heaven alum seems like she is not thrilled with Justin. “Just because she‘s wearing [her ring] doesn’t mean she’s not mad,” a third source told In Touch. “Jessica feels totally humiliated by Justin and still hasn’t forgiven him.”

Courtesy of Jessica Biel/Instagram

Hopefully, these two just need some time to work through their issues.