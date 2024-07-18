Justin Timberlake claims he only “had one martini” and wasn’t drunk when he was arrested on June 18 around 1 a.m. for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, NY — and his wife, Jessica Biel, apparently believes him.

“Even though getting a DUI is very serious, she was in the Hamptons over the weekend [of July 5] acting like she didn’t have a care in the world,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She’s clearly moved on from everything that has happened. Justin screwed up again, yet she didn’t seem to be fazed by it.”

Jessica, 42, also didn’t seem to flinch in 2019 when the “Cry Me a River” singer, 43, was caught holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans. At the time, Justin insisted “nothing happened,” but admitted he “should have known better. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

“Jessica is good at turning the other way,” the source admits. “Justin is lucky. It doesn’t seem to matter what he does.”