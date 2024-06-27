Jessica Biel joined her husband, Justin Timberlake, backstage at his concert in New York City just one week after he was arrested on DWI charges.

Justin, 43, took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 26, to share a video of him, Jessica, 42, and his Forget Tomorrow tour crew participating in a candy taste test while backstage at Madison Square Garden.

The first clip began with Jessica pulling a sour candy out of a bag, which she explained was “good” but “super sour.” She showed skin in a gray top with several cutouts, which she paired with black pants and a black jacket.

Justin took his turn in the second video, in which he was instructed he had to go first because he was “the boss.” Dressed in black athletic clothes, the “Mirrors” singer reached his hand into the bag and pulled out a piece of candy that he deemed “sour.”

While Justin wasn’t thrilled with the first piece, he was much happier with the second candy he tried. “I like that a lot better than the first one,” he said later in the clip, adding that he rated the treat a 9.5 out of 10.

Jessica and Justin played the game just one week after he was arrested on DWI-related charges in Sag Harbor, New York, on June 17. Justin claimed he enjoyed one drink at the American Hotel before he left the venue. He was pulled over after his vehicle drove through a stop sign and failed to remain on the right side of the road. The “Selfish” singer’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” an officer claimed in the criminal complaint.

After he was deemed too intoxicated to be driving, Justin was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight” in jail. He was released the following morning on June 18 after his arraignment, where he was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations for running a stop sign and for failure to keep in lane.

Following his release, attorney Edward Burke Jr. said in a statement to In Touch that the Social Network star’s name will be cleared. He said he looked “forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” adding that Justin “will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”

Courtesy of Justin Timberlake/Instagram

Justin is scheduled to make a virtual appearance in Sag Harbor Village’s Justice Court on July 26 in light of the arrest.

While he hasn’t publicly spoken about the arrest, Justin has continued to perform shows in Chicago and NYC amid his tour. Meanwhile, he made his return to social media on Tuesday, June 25, to show off New York Knicks inspired merchandise he had made for their stop at Madison Square Garden.

“This is so important right now … Let’s go! Got y’alls Knicks colors,” Justin said as he held up the T-shirt. “We had to do it!”