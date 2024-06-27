Nearly five years before Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest, he made another very public mistake that nearly cost him his marriage to Jessica Biel. In October 2019, the singer was caught holding hands and touching actress Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans.

“He begged Jessica for a second chance and she gave it to him,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “But five years later, he still can’t seem to control himself when he’s partying. She can’t take much more of this behavior.”

Justin, 43, was arrested for DWI in Sag Harbor, New York, on June 17. He was pulled over after having dinner with friends at the American Hotel. The “Mirrors” singer reportedly ran a stop sign and was unable “to keep on the right side of the roadway” in his vehicle, according to the complaint.

The officer who pulled Justin over said that the Trolls star’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Justin was released from jail on June 18 and is expected to appear virtually in Sag Harbor Village’s Justice Court on July 26. While the former NSYNC member has not addressed the situation yet, his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., told In Touch, “[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.” Justin previously told police he only had “one martini” at dinner the night he was pulled over.

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner addressed the incident with Alisha, 34, in a December 2019 Instagram post. “I stay away from gossip as much as I can,” he wrote. “But for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.”

He continued, “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement (sic) – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Jessica, 42, and Justin stayed together following the scandal and welcomed their second son together in July 2020. She’s also shown support for her husband following his DWI arrest, as she attended his Tuesday, June 25, concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Videos from the show featured Jess singing and dancing along to Justin’s songs as he took the stage in the Big Apple.

Justin and Jessica tied the knot in 2012 after dating off-and-on for five years. Their son Silas was born in April 2015, followed by another baby boy, Phineas, five years later.