Jessica Biel was all smiles and working on her latest project just hours before her husband, Justin Timberlake, was arrested on DWI-related charges.

The actress, 42, was spotted on Monday, June 17, in Central Park in New York City as she filmed the upcoming Prime Video thriller series The Better Sister. The mother of two donned medieval-style attire, featuring a cream short-sleeved top, a blue bodice, and a long skirt.

Hours after the Shock and Awe actress filmed her scenes, the former ‘NSync group member, 43, was pulled over by authorities in Sag Harbor, New York, at 12:30 a.m. ET after reportedly running through a stop sign and weaving in lanes, according to TMZ. While police didn’t confirm the exact details of the “Bye Bye Bye” artist’s arrest, law enforcement sources told the outlet that he was partying at the American Hotel and was stopped shortly after leaving.

Getty Images

The authorities conducted a field sobriety test and requested Justin to take a breathalyzer test, which he reportedly refused. When Justin’s friends arrived at the scene, they allegedly tried to persuade the officers to let him go. Despite their efforts, Justin was handcuffed and arrested.

“Nobody was hurt,” a source told People on Tuesday, June 18. “He will be arraigned in about an hour.”

The “SexyBack” artist was released from jail later that morning, hours after his arrest. He wore a black graphic tee, jeans, sunglasses, and a baseball cap as he exited the police station with his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., following his arraignment. He was released without bail.

Two days before the incident, Jessica gushed about Justin for Father’s Day and shared rare photos of their sons, Silas and Phineas.

“You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against,” she captioned a sweet carousel of photos full of memories with their family. “The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU.”

Justin is currently headlining his Forget Tomorrow World Tour to promote his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was. His next performances are scheduled for June 21 and June 22 at the United Center in Chicago, followed by two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 25 and June 26.