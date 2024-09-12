Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi reveals if fans can expect to see her husband, Jionni LaValle, on upcoming episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation during an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“We’re coming up on 10 years in November and I’m like, ‘Jionni, do you wanna, like, do a scene on the show?’” Nicole, 36, tells In Touch at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11. “So I’m trying to like, you know, make him come on a little bit.”

Nicole and Jionni, 37, first revealed their relationship during season 3 of Jersey Shore in 2011 after they met at a nightclub. The couple tied the knot in November 2014, and they share kids Lorenzo, 12, Giovanna, 9, and Angelo, 5.

While Jionni used to make frequent appearances on Jersey Shore, it was revealed that he would no longer be featured on the reboot in 2018.

Despite preferring to live a life out of the spotlight, Nicole tells In Touch that Jionni is doing “good.”

After sharing all of her kids’ ages, Nicole adds that it’s “crazy” how much they’re growing up. “I’m getting old,” she adds with a laugh.

In addition to sharing an update about her family, Nicole also teases what fans can expect to see in new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when the show returns on Thursday, September 19.

“Obviously there’s always a lot of drama, but I do talk about my adoption a lot,” the longtime MTV personality shares. “Which is crazy ’cause I never went into that. So that’s a big thing for me.”

She adds, “I’m never really vulnerable like that, so I’m excited for that.”

Not only will she talk about her parents adopting her, but Nicole also promises that fans will get to see more of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in upcoming episodes. “Ron comes back a lot, so there’s a lot of stuff going on,” she shares.

Ronnie, 38, was one of the original cast members to return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when it premiered in 2018, though he announced his departure from the reality series in May 2021 shortly after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” he said in a statement via his Instagram Stories at the time. “My No. 1 goal now is facing my struggles head on. This process will be difficult, but my No. 1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can [be] for my daughter.”

Following his arrest, Ronnie’s attorneys, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, told Us Weekly that “the L.A. County District Attorney’s office and the L.A. City Attorney’s office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie related to the incident that occurred in April.”

Ronnie spent years out of the spotlight as he focused on his health, though reunited with his former roommates by making several appearances throughout season 7.