Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex-girlfriend Jen Harley is set to undergo a drastic transformation through a series of plastic surgery procedures, In Touch can exclusively report.

Sources close to Jen, 36, tell In Touch that the Las Vegas and Miami-based real estate agent decided she wanted to go under the knife after becoming recently single.

An insider tells us that Jen felt ready for plastic surgery after having a total of three kids and no plans to have any more in the future.

Jen will be flying to Dallas, Texas, to see Dr. Robert Najera aka Dr. Dallas and Dr. Aimee Nguyen aka Dr. Rejuvenation.

Sources tell us that Jen will be treating herself to a vaginal rejuvenation surgery. In addition, she will receive liposuction to her arms where the fat taken out will be transferred to her labia.

The surgery is scheduled for October.

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Jen and Ronnie, 38, have been keeping the peace for years following a lengthy period of battling each other in court. Jen and Ronnie split in 2019 after two years of dating.

Back in 2020, Jen became a real estate agent and joined a firm in Las Vegas. At the time, Jen had owned a total of six properties throughout her life and was felt ready to jump into the business full-time.

On her Instagram, Jen currently has several listings available for purchase. Around the same time, Jen and Ronnie listed the Las Vegas home they shared.

The couple put the home on the market for over $1 million after buying the home for $725,000 in 2017.

Jen and Ronnie share a 5-year-old daughter named Ariana.

Celebrity Crossword 34 Crosswords Play now

Back in October, Jen gave birth to her third child with her ex-fiance. Jen announced the news on social media telling her followers, “Cheers to our baby boy!”

Later, she shared a photo of the newborn captioned, “Baby boy is here! He is healthy! Thank you everyone for the DMs I see you!”

Bryan Steffy/WireImage

She explained the birth was “traumatic.” She said she had a “pretty traumatic experience even through the birth.” She added, “I felt like my bones were breaking inside my body, I’ve never experienced pain like this.”

“I was not admitted so I could not get an epidural yet during the time between the epidural and the contractions the pain was unbelievable,” she said. “I really do not know how you moms do this the whole way through with out it!” Jen announced her pregnancy in August 2023.

In addition to her newborn and Ariana, Jen has a 18-year-old son, Mason, from a previous relationship.

Ronnie has been one of the main cast members on MTV’s Jersey Shore since it debuted in 2009.

As In Touch first reported, Jen isn’t the only star going headed to Dr. Robert Najera for a makeover. 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson is scheduled to have a breast lift and silicone breast implant exchange. She will also be having liposuction in her arms.

Sources told us Ashley felt ready to improve herself since she is finished having children and close to turning 40.