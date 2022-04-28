Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick shared a fiery message to her haters via Instagram on Wednesday, April 27, telling trolls that she edits her photos by choice and not “because [she] has to.”

“For anyone that says all I do is filter my pics, this one’s for you jerkoff,” she wrote with a middle finger emoji. “I do it because I want to, not because I have to. Keep hating,” she added with a crying laughing emoji.

Courtesy of Angelina Pivarnick/Instagram

The reality TV personality, 35, has received backlash by some fans who have accused her of over-editing her photos and using heavy filters to distort her true appearance. In September 2021, Angelina was slammed for using too much Photoshop in a picture she posted at the time. Commenters claimed that she was entering “Kardashian territory” with her heavy-handed edits.

Apart from the Photoshop controversy, Angelina has admitted to plastic surgery, including a boob job, butt lift and liposuction. She has also been open about receiving cosmetic procedures like Botox and lip fillers.

“At my fave doctor’s office for some filler and Botox,” she wrote over a mirror selfie posted to Instagram on April 27. In the photo, Angelina was in a procedure room awaiting her treatment.

The MTV personality sought medical treatment for a different reason on April 12, when she was hospitalized due to “stress” amid her divorce from Chris Larangeira. The pair split in February after experiencing many ups and downs since they wed in 2019.

“In the hospital. Please whomever is calling me and texting me give me time to respond. I’m not doing well at all. My health comes before everything else,” she wrote on Instagram that day.

She provided more details on her health scare in a later post, writing, “My immune system’s been super low from all the stress I’ve endured the past couple of months. I wish this pain on no one in the entire world. I hope this too shall pass and I hope brighter days are ahead of me. Stress is definitely a killer.”

Despite the stress caused by her divorce, Angelina still found the power to shoot down her haters, in true Jersey Shore style.