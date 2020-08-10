We can’t handle the cuteness! Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley has the sweetest relationship with her two children — Meilani and Greyson — and she can’t stop gushing over her bundles of joy.

It’s clear Jenni’s little girl takes after her mama. In an adorable Instagram post in July 2020, the proud mother revealed her daughter already wants to emulate her while dressed up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. “@meilanimathews was so excited and happy to be Belle today … so when I asked to take a pic she goes ‘OK mommy, but I don’t want to show teeth and I’ll smile like you smile’ RBF. Literally, my mini.”

While the reality star shares many joyful occasions with her fans, she also details the struggles of parenting. In November 2018, JWoww revealed her son was diagnosed with autism and she has been keeping her followers up to date on his progress ever since. The following year, she was thrilled to share a big milestone for her little boy. “Can’t explain how incredible our Christmas was. This was @greysonmathews’ first year understanding Christmas and Santa,” Jenni wrote in an Instagram in December 2019. “He was over the moon with every gift and knew exactly what they were.”

Although Greyson is slowly improving, she also is open about his setbacks in hopes to help other mothers who are also raising a child with autism. That same month, Jenni expressed how Greyson has been experiencing symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder and how she is trying to help him overcome it. “My sweet @greysonmathews took 45 minutes to calm down tonight … all because I didn’t pick him up in the exact spot he needed me to and he couldn’t continue the night unless I did,” she wrote on a selfie on a selfie of the two. “Lately, Greyson has been experiencing OCD tendencies. Not sure if they are related to his ASD or just overlap. He cannot continue anything until it’s redone the way he wants. Whether it’s dressing himself, making his own drinks, or walking a certain way… it has to be ‘Greyson do.’ It’s fine sometimes, but as his mom, I have to break him of these habits before it affects him socially.”

Scroll below to see photos of Jenni and her adorable kids.