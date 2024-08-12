Jeremy Allen White was seen out and about with a mystery woman while out in Los Angeles as his divorce from estranged wife Addison Timlin has had no movement in months.

The Bear actor, 33, was spotted walking around the local farmer’s market in Studio City, California. Jeremy rocked an all-white ensemble while his female companion wore a light blue outfit for the outing.

Jeremy had one of his daughters with him, and he helped her onto some of the rides at the market. He picked up a large bouquet of heart-shaped balloons before they headed out.

Jeremy and Addison, 33, have yet to finalize a settlement in their divorce and the case has been at a standstill for months.

Back in May 2023, Addison filed for divorce from Jeremy after three years of marriage. She listed the date of marriage as October 18, 2019, and the date of separation as September 1, 2022.

She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split in her paperwork. She demanded joint legal custody of their two daughters and primary physical custody.

Phamous/BACKGRID

Addison asked the court to award her spousal support. “[Addison] is unsure of the exact identification of community property at this time, and will either amend this petition or prove same at time of trial,” her petition said. She filed the paperwork with an attorney.

Jeremy fired back at the custody request and asked the court to award him joint physical custody. He did not check the box to indicate whether he believed his ex should receive spousal support or not.

In October 2023, the exes reached a deal over custody. They agreed to share joint physical and legal custody of Ezer and Dolores. However, Jeremy agreed to a strict set of rules when it came to his time with the girls.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Per the agreement, Jeremy will be tested for alcohol every time he has his daughters. He agreed that if there was a positive test, his custodial time would be immediately terminated.

Addison agreed that Jeremy could be allowed one retest 15 minutes after a test the came back positive. “Retesting helps determine whether the source of alcohol was due to consumption or accidental exposure,” the filing read.

Jeremy and his ex agreed that to maintain the custody arrangement, he would need to attend alcohol classes at least once per week. On top of that, they both agreed to not speak about any alleged breaches of the deal publicly.

Despite the custody deal, there has been no movement in the divorce since April. The exes have yet to submit any sort of settlement over their property or support.

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

For his part, Jeremy was spotted on dates with singer Rosalía. The duo have not been seen out recently but still follow each other on social media.

Following the divorce, Addison spoke out on social media about the situation.

“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it,” she wrote. “It is so f–king hard. It is all out covered in s–t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It’s not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because there’s no witness by your side. It’s so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights.”