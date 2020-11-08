Beloved TV personality Alex Trebek has died at 80 years old after battling with stage IV pancreatic cancer for nearly two years.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” the show’s verified Twitter account confirmed on Sunday, November 8.

Alex was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019. “Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this,” Alex said after revealing his diagnosis. “I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

While undergoing chemotherapy, Alex tried his best to continue hosting Jeopardy! even though he was experiencing hair loss and had to occasionally make trips to a medical center in Beverly Hills. Nonetheless, the TV icon never gave up. In May 2019, the dad of three happily announced he was “near remission.”

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” he said at the time. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory … some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

Alex’s fans praised his speedy recovery, but by September 2019, the former Reach for the Top host’s health took a turn for the worse. While appearing on Good Morning America, Alex said he had to “undergo chemo again” because his “numbers went sky high.” Then, one month later, he opened up about his feelings about death.

“I’m not afraid of dying,” he said in October 2019 during an interview with Canada’s CTV News. “I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life … if it happens, why should I be [of] afraid that?”

Alex’s legacy lives on his wife, Jean Trebek, daughter, Emily, son Matthew and his ex-wife’s daughter, Nicky, who he raised as his own.