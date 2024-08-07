Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti revealed her dire financial situation in court months before finalizing a settlement with her ex-husband, William Pedranti, In Touch can exclusively report.

In Touch obtained the income and expense declaration filed by Jennifer, 47, on January 9 as she was pleading for temporary support.

Jennifer is the co-owner of a yoga studio named Devi Rebel Yoga and stars as a cast member on the Bravo show.

On this season of the reality show, Jennifer has been open about her money woes and has talked about how the yoga studio business does not make her money after being in business for over three years.

In her court declaration, Jennifer said she had a degree in business of marketing. She said her average income was $1,166 per month.

At the time, Real Housewives of Orange County was not filming and she was not counting her reality show checks.

Jennifer attached an earnings statement from BravoCon that showed she was paid $14,000 in November 2023.

On top of that, she said she had a “nominal” in her bank accounts and had no knowledge of the amount of stocks/bond that were community property. In her income and expense paperwork, Jennifer said she spent over $18,000 on monthly bills.

At the time, Jennifer said she was paying $12,000 a month in rent but she was in the process of moving out. On RHOC, Jennifer’s costar Gina Kirschenheiter, who works as a real estate agent, said she helped Jennifer find a rental.

Jennifer claimed she had issues paying rent due to the divorce being unresolved.

However, she said Jennifer failed to pay rent, which led to issues with her business.

On top of rent, Jennifer said she paid $1,166 on health care, $3,000 on groceries, $100 on laundry, $100 on clothes, $100 on entertainment, $610 on auto expenses, and $1,790 on other bills. The “other” bills included $250 per month for a gym membership, $1,390 for grooming and $150 for a membership for the kids.

She said she owed her fiancé, Ryan Boyajian, $5,000 for a loan and her parents, who loaned her $30,000.

She said she paid her divorce lawyer over $14,000 and still owed over $2,000. As In Touch first reported, Jennifer and William settled their divorce in July.

Per their deal, William will pay Jennifer $4,674 per month in child support for their four kids. Jennifer will receive another $1,735 per month in spousal support from William.

The support will terminate if Jennifer marries Ryan, who proposed in April. The exes agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their four minor children: Dawson, Greyson, Everleigh and Dominic. The kids will live with Jennifer.

Both agreed not to trash talk the other when the kids are present. William was awarded over $500,000 from the sale of a home in Ladera Ranch, California, several bank accounts, all interest in a construction company, a 2022 Ford Expedition, a 2016 Ford Mustang and a Toyota Tacoma.

Jennifer kept two bank accounts, a retirement account and all interest in her company, Devi Rebel Yoga. In addition, she received a one-time payment of $267,000 to equalize the division of the assets. Jennifer and William got married on September 21, 2002. The official date of separation is listed as January 3, 2021.

William filed for divorce in March 2023, shortly before Jennifer first appeared on Real Housewives of Orange County.

As In Touch first reported, Jennifer and William settled a lawsuit over alleged unpaid rent on the yoga studio.