Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti hashed out a settlement to end her legal battle with the landlord for her Yoga studio, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jennifer, 47, and her ex-husband, William — along with their business partners at Devi Rebel Yoga — agreed to pay a total of $160,000 to bring an end to the lawsuit brought by the Plaza El Paseo Center.

Jennifer and William agreed to make three payments of $25,000 before October 31 and then a final payment of $85,026 on December 31, 2024.

The exes asked the court to approve the settlement and dismiss the case. In the initial lawsuit, the landlord for the Plaza El Paseo Center, a shopping center in Santa Margarita, California, claimed Jennifer and the other defendants had breached the lease by failing to pay the agreed upon rent.

Per the suit, Jennifer and her partners leased a spot at the shopping center in 2019.

The partners put down a $18,000 deposit. The suit said Jennifer amended the lease twice since 2019. The business agreed to pay $4,651 per month for the first six months.

The agreement said the rent would increase to $9,000 for months seven to ten.

The rent would continue to rise over the term of the lease.

“On November 1, 2023, and continuing thereafter, Defendants, and each of them, failed to pay the rent obligations due and owing under the Lease in full on time,” the suit claimed.

The landlord said it served a “notice to pay or quit” in February 2023. At the time, the landlord said the rent payments due were $9,875 a month.

The lawsuit demanded $133,000 in damages from the Bravo star, her ex-husband and their business partners.

As In Touch first reported, Jennifer and William recently settled their bitter divorce war.

William filed for divorce in March 2023. Jennifer initially asked the court to award her primary custody with her ex being granted visitation. In the settlement, William and Jennifer agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their four minor children. William will pay Jennifer $4,674 per month in child support for the four kids.

He will also pay an additional $1,735 per month in spousal support.

The spousal support will terminate if Jennifer remarries. She is currently engaged to fiancé Ryan Boyajian.

William will have to pay additional support based on his bonuses. However, the amount will be reduced based on additional income Jennifer is paid for her work on Real Housewives of Orange County.