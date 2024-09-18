Jennifer Lopez’s Mom’s Disapproval of Diddy Romance Resurfaces

Call it mother’s intuition! Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe, seemingly warned her daughter not to get back together with Sean “Diddy” Combs in a Wendy Williams Show clip that resurfaced following the rapper’s arrest on Monday, September 16.

J. Lo, 55, appeared on the talk show in 2015 — more than a decade after she dated Diddy, 54 — and Wendy, 60, told the pop star that she “could always see you getting back with Puffy in a little way.” The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker threw her head back laughing at the thought of rekindling her romance with the record producer.

“I remember you said that,” she told the talk show host as the audience cheered.

J. Lo’s mom, however, didn’t seem to find the idea amusing or worth entertaining. As the camera panned to Guadalupe, 78, she could be seen waving her hand in a dismissive way with a stern look on her face. Guadalupe appeared to say, “It’s done.”

The clip was posted on TikTok with the text, “J. Lo’s mom made it very obvious she did not want her back with Diddy.” In the caption, the poster added, “Something she knows that we don’t?”

“Mama’s face said it all. Mamas know best,” one fan commented, while another user added, “Mama was like hell nah!”

“Lol! Not her mom in the audience saying ‘absolutely not,’” a third person wrote.

J. Lo dated Diddy between 1999 and 2001. In December 1999, Diddy — who was known as Puff Daddy at the time — was with his then-girlfriend when shots were fired inside a nightclub in Times Square. The pair fled the scene and were chased by police before they were both arrested. A prosecutor later claimed in court that the incident was sparked by an altercation between Diddy and another patron at the club, The New York Times reported at the time. The charges against Lopez were ultimately dropped, and Diddy was acquitted in 2001.

Former NYPD Detective Derrick Parker told The New York Post that Guadalupe showed up to the police station looking for her daughter and was furious at J. Lo, who was released from custody after spending 14 hours in jail.

“Her mother was yelling at J. Lo in Spanish and she was really mad at Jennifer,” Parker said. “I heard her say, ‘I told you not to get involved with (him).’”

Diddy was arrested at a New York hotel on Monday for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges at his arraignment on Tuesday, September 17. However, the judge ruled to hold him without bail until trial after federal prosecutors successfully argued that the rapper had the means to be a flight risk and could potentially intimidate witnesses if released.

After the hearing, Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo called the record producer a “fighter” who is “innocent.”

“He’s going to fight this to the end,” the attorney continued. “He came to New York to establish his innocence. He’s not afraid, he’s not afraid of the charges. There’s nothing that the government said in their presentation today that changes anyone’s mind about anything. He’s been looking forward to this day; he’s been looking forward to clearing his name, and he’s going to clear his name. We’re going to stand by his side as he does.”

Agnifilo submitted a new plea for Diddy’s release on Wednesday, September 18. According to the letter obtained by In Touch, the rapper offered to submit to weekly drug tests and restrict female visitors to his Miami mansion. Diddy’s attorney also said on Wednesday that his client is “in treatment and therapy,” according to People.

“Mr. Combs is not a perfect person. There’s been drug use, there’s been toxic relationships – which I think were mutual in their toxicity as these things often are,” Agnifilo said, adding that Diddy getting help “at the ripe old age of 54 should be applauded.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.