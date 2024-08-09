Jennifer Lopez’s longtime manager, Benny Medina, reportedly isn’t a fan of Ben Affleck amid their marital woes.

“The two of them can’t stand each other. They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood,” a source told Page Six about Benny, 66, and Ben, 51, in a story published on Thursday, August 8.

While Benny previously worked with Jennifer, 55, during the early days of her career, they parted ways in 2003 before professionally reuniting in 2008. The insider told the outlet that her first engagement to Ben – which ended in 2004 – was a factor in why Jennifer and Benny initially parted ways.

Despite his concerns, the source said that Benny “kept his mouth shut” when Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021 and eventually wed in 2022.

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

“His attitude was, ‘I’m gonna say nothing.’ [There] was no, ‘Good for you,’ but also, [he] wasn’t negative,” the insider claimed. “He knows her and he knew she was going to marry him no matter what, so what’s the point?”

It appears that Benny is not alone, and most people in Jennifer’s inner circle are skeptical on the Gone Girl actor. “No one, except [Jennifer’s] mother, likes Ben Affleck. He’s a triple-A a–hole,” the second source told the outlet.

In Touch was first to exclusively report that Ben and Jennifer were “headed for a divorce” in May. While neither person has confirmed the status of their relationship, they have been spotted without their wedding rings on several occasions and have been spending the summer on opposite coasts.

Jennifer has been photographed several times in the Hamptons, while Ben closed on his $20.5 million Pacific Palisades home on the same day she celebrated her 55th birthday in New York.

On Wednesday, August 7, a source exclusively told In Touch that Ben was “well aware that J. Lo’s been staging photo ops all around the Hamptons to try and look like she hasn’t got a care in the world.”

“But he knows otherwise, because when they talk she shows a much different side, so all this phoniness is just making him relieved he doesn’t have to live in her made-up world anymore,” the insider continued.

Celebrity Crossword 14 Crosswords Play now

The source then added that Jennifer was not succeeding in making Ben miss her. “If she really wanted to impress him and win him back, she’d tone it way down and take some time out of the spotlight, but of course she’s doing the opposite, and he finds it totally cringey and contrived,” the insider shared. “It’s pretty sad, because she’s clearly desperate to prove something and it’s only proving to Ben that he made the right choice in pulling the plug.”

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Meanwhile, an additional insider exclusively told In Touch that Ben has been “miserable to be around” with his “latest marriage in shambles and the weight of the world on his shoulders thanks to his responsibilities at his new studio, Artists Equity.”

The source added, “Ben has a lot on his plate and clearly doesn’t have the time and energy he needs to devote to his closest and longest held friendships.”