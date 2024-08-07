Jennifer Lopez is hanging around the Hamptons as she navigates her new normal without Ben Affleck by her side, but sources exclusively tell In Touch the singer isn’t too popular with a bunch of its residents, including her estranged husband’s ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow.

“Gwyneth has always been polite towards J. Lo, but everyone knows that deep down she’s never been a huge fan of the relationship, even though she did recently offer to help them consciously uncouple,” an insider says, referring to how the Goop founder, 51, described her 2014 split from ex-husband Chris Martin. (Gwyneth is now married to Brad Falchuk after they tied the knot in 2018.)

Still, the source adds, “There’s no denying her loyalty lies completely with Ben.”

But J. Lo is the one who is too close for comfort. The actress recently celebrated her 55th birthday with a Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons while the Good Will Hunting star, 51, was closing on a new home in Los Angeles, California.

“Now that J. Lo is throwing herself around the Hamptons it’s put quite a few backs up, and not just Gwyneth’s,” the source says. “There are others, like Martha Stewart and Beyoncé, who resent the way she’s just swanned in and started acting like the queen bee.”

Aside from her big birthday bash, the Marry Me actress has also been photographed biking around the Hamptons and enjoying her summer solo.

“All these staged photo opportunities and over-the-top parties are a bit much to handle, considering they all prefer to keep things lower key when they’re at their summer places,” the source says. “The level of attention she courts is nauseating for a lot of people in town, especially since she’s hardly ever there and has just suddenly run back in the wake of her failing marriage.”

Gwyneth, who dated Ben on and off from 1997 to 2000, is particularly interested in Bennifer’s future “because of course she’s still deeply fond of Ben so the way J. Lo’s acting like such a diva has opened her eyes to the fact that she really was all about herself all along,” says the source.

If J. Lo is so upset over the situation with Ben, “Why is she parading around for photographers every single day and making everything all about her while he’s moping back in L.A.?” the source asks. “Part of Gwyneth’s beef is down to territorialism because she’s always considered that her turf, but there’s also a general annoyance with J. Lo.”

Adds the insider, “It’s not going to get any better though because J. Lo’s made it pretty clear the East Coast is going to be her new stomping grounds, barring a miraculous reunion with Ben.”

Things aren’t looking bright for Ben and J. Lo, though. In Touch was the first to exclusively report in May that they are “headed for a divorce” and that the actor moved out of their martial home. The two are reportedly set to file. Multiple sources told the Daily Mail in a July 31 report that the couple’s paperwork has been “finalized, but not yet turned in.”