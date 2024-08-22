After Jennifer Lopez confirmed her split from estranged husband Ben Affleck by filing for divorce on Tuesday, August 20, a source exclusively tells In Touch that J. Lo is worried about her soon-to-be ex moving on too fast.

“Even before they separated, Ben complained about the state of their intimacy, so there’s no doubt he’s raring to get back out there and date,” says the source. “But J. Lo has put Ben on notice that if he reactivates his Raya profile or goes too far down the path of chasing tail, the gloves will come off.”

No wonder: Jennifer, 55, who reunited with the 52-year-old 20 years after their original romance, revealed that their 2004 split was her biggest heartbreak, saying, “It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right.” Now that the duo is facing another high-profile breakup, says the source, “Jen feels like Ben messed with her head. If he pushes her too far, she’ll snap.”