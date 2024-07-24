July 16 was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding anniversary. But the singer, 55, spent the day in the Hamptons, while the actor, 51, was seen driving around L.A. That’s pretty much the norm: It’s been months since the two have been in each other’s company for any significant amount of time, with sources saying divorce is imminent. And yet, going by Jen’s beaming smiles, you’d never guess anything was amiss.

“J. Lo wants the world to think she doesn’t have a care in the world, but the breakup is crushing her,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “She’s faking it for the cameras in New York. It’s almost like she’s in an ad campaign for a woman having the time of her life on vacation.”

In the past few weeks, she’s been snapped shopping for plants, dresses and handbags at Hamptons hot spots, going for bike rides and walks with pals, and even hanging with step-daughter Violet Affleck, 18. “It’s all an illusion,” says the insider, adding that Ben, on the other hand, really is living his best life. “He just feels lighter and is definitely less stressed without her. But J. Lo is destroyed and doesn’t want to move on.”