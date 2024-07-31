Jennifer Lopez’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez was spotted living his best life with his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro in the Mediterranean as the singer’s marriage to Ben Affleck crumbles.

In Touch obtained a photo of Alex, 49, and Jaclyn, 44, enjoying themselves aboard a mega yacht near Portofino.

Alex was seen taking photos of his fitness model girlfriend after she jumped into the water to cool down. The pair were seen laying out in the sun and riding jet skis.

The MLB legend rocked a pair of blue shorts while she rocked a white bikini, both showing off their incredibly fit bodies.

Alex and Jaclyn have been on vacation for several days celebrating his birthday on July 27. The duo was first linked together in October 2022.

Earlier this year, Alex spoke about their relationship, “She’s been a good influence with me. I’ve been working hard and trying to stay in shape, and continuing to try to copy some of her great work ethic and health and wellness practices.”

Alex and Jennifer, 55, dated for four years before getting engaged in March 2019. The couple were in the middle of planning a wedding but put it on pause due to the pandemic.

The on-again, off-again couple officially ended things in April 2021.

The exes released a joint statement reading, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

After her breakup with Alex, Jennifer reunited with her ex-fiancé Ben, 51. The couple called off their engagement in 2004 months after postponing their wedding.

In April 2021, Jennifer and Ben started dating once again. A couple of months later, they made their first red carpet appearance at the premiere for his film The Last Duel.

In April 2022, Ben proposed to Jennifer. The couple walked down the aisle in a Las Vegas ceremony on July 16, 2022. Things have taken a turn in recent months.

All signs point to Jennifer and Ben heading for divorce. The actor recently moved out of their mega mansion and into his own $20 million home. The two have not been seen together in weeks and sources say they are over.

A source told In Touch that Alex has enjoyed the Bennifer drama.

“Alex fell apart when J .Lo ran off with Ben,” an insider told In Touch.

“He felt like she tossed him out with the trash when she got a better offer from Ben and it did a huge number on him,” the source added. “He went from planning a wedding to watching her marry someone else in what felt like the blink of an eye. It was the worst year of his life, and to make things ten times worse, J. Lo didn’t have an ounce of empathy for him. She flaunted her romance with Ben every chance she got.”