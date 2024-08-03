Jennifer Lopez Wears Ben’s Engagement Ring on Right Hand

Another day, another hint that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are headed for divorce. Jennifer was spotted wearing the engagement ring Ben gave her. The only problem was that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer was wearing it on the wrong hand.

Jennifer, 55, was snapped out and about in New York City on Thursday, August 1, while wearing a floral dress and strappy red heels. She paired the look with a matching red purse, and the photos shared by Page Six showed the yellow-green diamond sparkling on her right hand.

J. Lo’s has been spending her summer in New York, while Ben, 51, stayed on the opposite coast in California. Ben was noticeably absent from the Hustlers star’s 55th birthday party on July 21, something she didn’t expect.

“Jennifer knew better, but a part of her was still hoping that he would show up,” a source exclusively said to In Touch on Tuesday, July 30. “Some of the guests thought so, too.”

The same day as Jennifer’s party, the Good Will Hunting star was spotted running errands in Los Angeles and he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring.

“Ben’s absence was definitely noticed,” the insider continued. “While it was the elephant in the room, no one dared to ask the birthday girl about it.”

A separate source exclusively revealed to In Touch that Jen’s summer wasn’t going as planned. The Gigli costars didn’t even spend their second wedding anniversary together on July 16, and neither of them acknowledged the date on social media.

“It’s just depressing that Ben couldn’t find the time or inclination to be there and support Jennifer,” the insider said. “She would have welcomed it.”

Gotham / Getty Images

The source continued, “Jennifer’s been putting on a brave face through it all. She never expected to be spending her summer alone. This isn’t where she thought she’d be at this point in her life.”

However, the insider said that the couple’s decision to spend their summer apart was a welcome breather for Ben, and that he was even avoiding phone calls from J. Lo.

“He’s at a point now where a phone call from Jennifer is an intrusion on his personal space. Harsh as it sounds,” the source explained.“Ben wants out of the marriage. He’s just biding his time and getting things in order before he makes the official break. Chances are, he’ll do the gentlemanly thing and let Jennifer file first. Ben’s allowing Jennifer time to be on her own and feels that he’s been set free.”

Rumors of Ben and J. Lo’s marriage being on the rocks have been swirling for months, and there have been whispers that the “I’m Real” artist’s love of attention is one of the issues causing the rift. In Jennifer’s recent documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, viewers could see the Argo star visibly cringe when she shared some of his private love letters to her.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’” Ben said in the film. “We’re just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise.”