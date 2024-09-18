Jennifer Lopez to 'Get Revenge' by 'Embarrassing' Ben Affleck (EXCL)

Jennifer Lopez wrote a passionate song about her bedroom antics with Ben Affleck, “Greatest Love Story Never Told,” and she’s planning to spill more tea now they’ve split – though this time it won’t be nearly so flattering.

“When things were good between them, J. Lo put Ben and his bedroom skills on a huge pedestal,” the source says, “but her rose colored glasses are off and she’s telling people he was actually a pretty selfish and basic lover.”

The song in question, which shares its name with a documentary following the rekindled relationship between the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 55, and her ex husband, explicitly talked the Gone Girl star, 52, up in the bedroom.

“Missing your body / Climbing on top of me / Slipping inside of me / Way that I ride it / Bodies aligning / Look at our timing,” she sings.

The song in its current context contains some sadder bits in addition to the risqué description of the pair’s love life – including a snippet about how it was J. Lo’s “destiny” that they “found each other twice in one lifetime.”

The album, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, and its complementary film are part of a project the singer produced and released herself in February, celebrating her romance with Ben. Though, sources told People the Good Will Hunting star played a large part in the creative process from the get go.

“He was the one who had control, pretty much,” the source told People of Ben’s involvement.

“[Ben] was very much in favor [of the project], and he was a driving force for [Jennifer] to do the movie and the album and then he insisted on the documentary, where it looked like he was hesitant and almost surprised by it,” the source added, “but that was a false narrative.”

With Ben driving the project to the finish line just before their separation in April, the first source speaking to In Touch says Jen is out to vent her frustrations over the whole thing and lay into her ex husband – especially where it concerns his bedroom prowess, a focal point of the project.

“She’s so annoyed that she wrote all those sexy lyrics about him,” the source adds, confirming that Jen is “saying she’s now ready to write a follow up, basically a break-up song, that will hit him where it hurts and put him on blast for all the ways he let her down, including in the bedroom.”

J. Lo’s team has been out for her ex hubby since the drama began unfolding a few months ago, when In Touch first reported the two were having marriage troubles. Particularly, Benny Medina, Jen’s long-time manager and notorious Ben detractor, is backing Jenny from the Block as she takes swipe after swipe at the Academy Award winner.

“She’s very fired up and angry right now and part of the way she’s dealing with her emotions is through journaling and writing and her team is encouraging her to channel that into songwriting.”

“It’s therapeutic for her and she’s getting some satisfaction knowing that she’s going to eventually get some revenge by embarrassing him.”