Jennifer Lopez is trying to cheer herself up by blowing a fortune on everything in sight following her split from estranged husband Ben Affleck, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

After J. Lo, 55, filed for divorce on August 20, after just over two years of marriage, a source says the “Let’s Get Loud” singer is “throwing around money like she’s a billionaire right now, which just isn’t the case.”

While the Marry Me star has a net worth of approximately $400 million, the source explains that her financial team “has told her that if she wants to stay that way, she needs to reign in her spending.”

J. Lo has a lot to consider as she navigates her breakup from the Gone Girl actor, 52. “First of all, she’s got this divorce to settle, which could cost her as much as $50 million,” the source says. “On top of it, she’s now forking on all kinds of things, including another $50 million home.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that the “On the Floor” singer is eyeing the lavish Azria Estate in Holmby Hills, which is currently priced at $55 million. Though J. Lo is allegedly trying to get the cost down to a more reasonable $39 million, it would still be a fortune for the 14-bedroom mansion that also includes gardens, a greenhouse, a guest house and an infinity pool.

In addition, “She’s beefing up her entourage,” the source says, “which means her weekly spending has instantly tripled because when she goes anywhere, they all go with her.”

According to the insider, “She’s treating herself to outrageous shopping sprees. She calls it retail therapy and says she needs it, but the bills are outrageous. She’s regularly spending a few $100,000 a day on designer clothes for her and her entourage. The way she’s hemorrhaging money right now is madness, but she says it makes her happy so it’s worth it — end of story.”

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Earlier this month, a separate source told In Touch that things could get messy between J. Lo and Ben given that the two reportedly didn’t sign a prenuptial agreement before they spontaneously tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

Because of that, they could have to divide their “community property” evenly — and J. Lo’s net worth is approximately four times that of Ben’s at around $150 million.

For J. Lo, said In Touch‘s source, “It’s become very clear now that there’s no getting out of paying Ben half of what she made during their marriage, which is obviously not sitting well with her.”

And it’s likely she’ll put up a fight if their divorce takes a nasty turn. “She has enough money to drag this out, and frankly she’d rather give the money to lawyers than Ben, so she’s given her team the go-ahead to stall as much as they can, no matter what it costs her in fees,” said the source.

For his part, “Ben is trying to play down the money aspect of it, but there’s no doubt it does represent a pretty decent payday,” said the source. “And he’s justifying taking it by saying he deserves every dime just for putting up with her and all her drama.”