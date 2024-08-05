Jennifer Lopez Spending Time With Manager Straining Marriage

Ben Affleck has issued an ultimatum to his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez, demanding she choose between him and her longtime manager, Benny Medina!

“Being married to Jennifer Lopez feels like being married to Benny Medina, too,” discloses a source. “She won’t do anything without her manager and even insisted he accompany her and Ben on their honeymoon!”

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Worse yet, J. Lo, 55, was seen spending her second wedding anniversary with Benny, not Ben!

“The strain is palpable,” adds another source. “It remains to be seen how Lopez will prioritize her marriage and her career!”