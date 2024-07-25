Jennifer Lopez seemingly snubbed her husband, Ben Affleck, in a makeup free birthday message amid their ongoing marital issues.

As Jennifer celebrated her 55th birthday on Wednesday, July 24, she took to Instagram to thank fans for their birthday wishes and reflect on her close relationship with them.

“I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed,” she wrote alongside two photos of herself wearing blue silk pajamas that had “JL’s Golden Bday” written on them. “I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much.”

Jennifer then admitted it was “hard to believe” she has spent “all this time” with her fans. “It’s funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside,” she continued.

“I have so much love for you. I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift. Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times,” Jennifer wrote. “I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love.”

She donned a makeup free face and pulled her hair back into a ponytail as she admired flowers and a birthday cake in the photos.

While Jennifer showed her fans love on her birthday, she noticeably didn’t mention Ben, 51, amid the festivities.

The couple has seemingly been having issues ever since In Touch exclusively reported they were on the verge of breaking up on May 15. “The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” an insider said at the time. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Neither Ben nor Jennifer have publicly commented on their relationship status, though he has hinted at their split by ditching his wedding ring on several occasions. Meanwhile, they spent their two year wedding anniversary separately and Ben was noticeably absent from all of Jennifer’s birthday celebrations.

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Meanwhile, an additional source exclusively told In Touch that Jennifer has been putting up a brave face amid their issues. “J. Lo wants the world to think she doesn’t have a care in the world, but the breakup is crushing her,” the insider shared. “She’s faking it for the cameras in New York. It’s almost like she’s in an ad campaign for a woman having the time of her life on vacation.”