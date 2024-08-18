Jennifer Lopez Skips Ben Affleck’s Birthday for Girls Night

Bottoms up! Jennifer Lopez had some fun with her girls while also making a joke with a trending TikTok sound instead of hanging out with Ben Affleck on his birthday.

“You see how I do this? How I drink from the bottle?” Jennifer, 55, asked in a video she shared on Instagram on August 17. “Very demure, very mindful. I don’t just chug it all the way down. Just little by little. Very elegant, swelling it, demure, mindful.”

The video showed the “Jenny From the Block” singer drinking Delola D’Orange, her brand of ready-to-drink cocktails, straight from the bottle. She captioned the clip, “Very demure. Very mindful.”

Jennifer posted the video after a night out with her girlfriends. The Grammy winner shared some snaps from the night on her Instagram Stories and included a photo of J. Lo and two of her friends enjoying a Bruno Mars concert on August 16 in Los Angeles. Jennifer attended the concert just hours after she visited Ben, 52, at his rental home in Brentwood, California.

The Maid in Manhattan star also failed to wish Ben a happy birthday on social media, as rumors continue to swirl about an impending divorce. Instead, Jen shared some pictures from her 55th Bridgerton-themed birthday party in July. Ben noticeably failed to make an appearance at the party, which continued to fuel whispers that the couple’s romance was on the rocks.

“Jennifer knew better, but a part of her was still hoping that he would show up,” a source told In Touch on July 30 regarding J. Lo’s birthday party. “Some of the guests thought so, too.”

The insider continued, “Ben’s absence was definitely noticed. While it was the elephant in the room, no one dared to ask the birthday girl about it.”

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Both the Argo actor and Jennifer’s birthdays came on the heels of the two spending their summers on opposite coasts. The Hustlers star spent her summer months in New York City and the Hamptons while Ben opted to stay in Los Angeles. However, a source revealed to In Touch that Jenner didn’t ever expect to spend her summer without Ben.

“It’s just depressing that Ben couldn’t find the time or inclination to be there and support Jennifer,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on July 31. “She would have welcomed it. Jennifer’s been putting on a brave face through it all. She never expected to be spending her summer alone. This isn’t where she thought she’d be at this point in her life.”

That same day, Daily Mail reported that the couple was set to file for divorce. The outlet reported that Ben and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer had attempted to reconcile, but ultimately decided to go ahead with their split. Multiple sources told the publication that the Gigli costars’ divorce paperwork had been “finalized, but not yet turned in.”

In Touch exclusively reported that Ben and Jennifer’s romance had come to an end in May, shortly after the Marry Me actress hit the Met Gala solo.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” the insider said. “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”