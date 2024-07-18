Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a shopping trip in the Hamptons after she and Ben Affleck spent their second wedding anniversary separately.

The Wedding Planner actress, 54, wore a white fitted tank top and matching cutoff shorts while shopping and grabbing a bite to eat with her manager, Benny Medina, on Wednesday, July 17. Jennifer accessorized the look with sunglasses, silver hoop earrings, a bracelet, a tan belt and brown sandals. She was also visibly wearing her wedding ring during the outing, according to photos obtained by People.

Jennifer seemed to be in good spirits, and was photographed with a big smile on her face while sitting in the passenger seat of a car.

The outing comes one day after Jennifer and Ben, 51, spent their second wedding anniversary apart. While the “On the Floor” singer was spotted riding a bike in the Hamptons on Tuesday, July 16, Ben spent the day in Los Angeles.

Not only did they not celebrate the milestone together, but Jennifer also opted not to honor the special day with a tribute on social media.

Jennifer and Ben’s decision to spend their anniversary separately only fuels speculation that there’s trouble in paradise. In May, In Touch exclusively reported that they were experiencing major issues and that Ben moved out of their home.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” an insider exclusively revealed at the time. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

After noting that Ben was “focusing on his work and his kids,” the insider said that they will “never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her.”

The split rumors continued to swirl in June when they recruited realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency to privately show their home to prospective buyers. After failing to sell the home privately, the property was publicly listed for $68 million on July 11. Ben and Jennifer previously bought the mansion for $60 million in May 2023.

Another clue that their love story is over came when Ben was noticed on several outings without his wedding ring. After fans noticed he ditched the accessory, he started wearing it again on several occasions. However, a source exclusively told In Touch that his decision to wear the ring shouldn’t give fans false hope that the couple will work through their issues.

“Ben never expected J. Lo to embrace his decision to leave. He knew it would be tough for her, but the more time that’s gone on the more fearful he’s gotten about how she’s going to react once it’s officially done,” an insider dished. “The way she’s insisted on them wearing their rings and doing all this damage control, to her huge fit over him moving his stuff out, has got him really anxious.”

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer is “not going away quietly” and has been “acting increasingly edgy the longer this drags out.”

“Until this divorce is final, she wants him to wear the ring and still act like a married man,” the source noted. “Ben’s getting as much time away from her as he can because he just doesn’t want to deal with another fight. He’s walking on eggshells and never knows when she’s going to blow up.”