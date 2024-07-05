Jennifer Lopez Seen With Wedding Ring Amid Ben Affleck Woes

Jennifer Lopez was spotted sporting her wedding with Ben Affleck. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer had previously ditched the ring while promoting her J. Lo Beauty line earlier in the week.

J. Lo, 54, and her manager, Benny Medina, spent Thursday, July 4, shopping for roses in the Big Apple while husband Ben, 51, enjoyed the holiday on the opposite coast with two of his children. Jennifer donned a pair of wide-legged khakis with a blue and white striped button down. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” songstress paired the look with large hoop earrings and a wide-brimmed hat to shield her eyes from the sun. Ben and J. Lo spent the holiday apart on the heels of her solo trip to Italy with a group of her friends.

The separate outings have caught fans’ attention as rumors of trouble in paradise continue to swirl. A source exclusively revealed to In Touch on May 15 that the Good Will Hunting star had already moved out of their marital home and that a divorce was on the horizon.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider said. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The news came shortly after Jennifer walked the red carpet at the Met Gala without her husband by her side on May 6, and the source said that Ben had “decided to call it quits.”

The insider continued, “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Around the same time as the source revealed news of Ben and J. Lo’s marriage woes, the “I’m Real” hitmaker was spotted house hunting in Beverly Hills with her friend and longtime producing partner, Elaine Thomas-Goldsmith. The duo was seen leaving a luxury property in Beverly Hills.

On May 18, a source exclusively told In Touch that the “On the Floor” artist was “hiring crisis PR to help navigate the divorce” and “a divorce filing is imminent.”

“It’s expected Laura Wasser will be handling this divorce,” another insider added. “Laura was the divorce lawyer who mediated Ben’s divorce with Jennifer Garner, and she represented J. Lo in her divorce with Marc Anthony. So there’s history on both sides.”

Since then, whispers of the couple’s relationship crumbling continued to make the rounds and both Ben and Jennifer have been spotted numerous times without their wedding rings. When the Hustlers star was promoting her new Netflix film, Atlas, one reporter was brave enough to ask about the state of her marriage, but Jennifer quickly shut him down.

“You know better than that,” Jennifer chastised during the promotional event on May 22.

J. Lo’s Atlas costar Simu Lu backed her up on stage and interjected, “OK, we’re not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it.”