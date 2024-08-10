Jennifer Lopez Seen in Beverly Hills Wearing Wedding Ring

Jennifer Lopez was spotted out and about and the “Jenny From the Block” singer was wearing her wedding band from Ben Affleck.

Jennifer, 55, was seen exiting a restaurant in Beverly Hills on Friday, August 9, and reporters from TMZ asked about her ongoing marital woes with Ben, 51. However, the “Let’s Get Loud” artist opted to stay silent on the situation. Earlier this week, J. Lo and her daughter Emme took some time to look at a $68 million mansion that was up for sale and photos showed that she went ringless for the outing.

The Good Will Hunting star has also been spotted without his wedding ring in recent weeks. Ben was sporting a new look with a faux-hawk style hairdo, black leather jacket and aviator shades on August 4.

Rumors about Jennifer and Ben calling it quits have been swirling since May when The Hustlers star hit the Met Gala solo. On May 15, In Touch was the first to report that the couple was ending their marriage.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch. “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

That same week, J. Lo was spotted house hunting in Los Angeles with her longtime friend and producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. The pair then spent their summers on opposite coasts with Ben in L.A. and Jennifer in New York, and sources said that wasn’t how The Wedding Planner star envisioned spending the last few months. To make matters worse, neither couple acknowledged their second wedding anniversary on July 16 as they spent the day apart. Plus, Ben was noticeably absent from J. Lo’s Bridgerton-themed birthday celebration on July 21.

“It’s just depressing that Ben couldn’t find the time or inclination to be there and support Jennifer,” a source told In Touch on July 31. “She would have welcomed it.”

The insider continued, “Jennifer’s been putting on a brave face through it all. She never expected to be spending her summer alone. This isn’t where she thought she’d be at this point in her life.”

However, as the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress has spent the summer months parading all over the Hamptons, a separate source said that Ben wasn’t falling for Jen’s antics.

“Of course Ben is well aware that J. Lo’s been staging photo ops all around the Hamptons to try and look like she hasn’t got a care in the world,” a source revealed to In Touch on August 7. “But he knows otherwise, because when they talk she shows a much different side, so all this phoniness is just making him relieved he doesn’t have to live in her made-up world anymore.”