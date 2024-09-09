Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Had Tattoo Removed Amid Divorce

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly removed the tattoo she got with estranged husband Ben Affleck amid their ongoing divorce.

The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker, 55, arrived at the premiere of Unstoppable during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 6 wearing a head-turning sparkling silver Tamara Ralph gown with slits down both sides. The revealing fabric was held together with black oversized bows. While many people couldn’t take their eyes off J. Lo’s “revenge dress,” eagle-eyed fans looked beneath the dress and noticed something missing — her rib cage ink.

The Atlas star and her now-estranged husband received matching tattoos in 2023, with J. Lo getting the ink on the right side of her ribs. However, the area was blank as she showed major skin at the Unstoppable premiere. It’s unclear if the singer had the tattoo removed or simply covered it with makeup for the outing.

J. Lo debuted the ink in an Instagram post on February 14, 2023. She began a carousel of photos of herself and Ben, 52, with a snap of the freshly done body art — an arrow running through an infinity sign made of their names.

The “On the Floor” singer also included a photo of Ben’s ink, which ran vertically down his ribs. His art featured two crossed arrows with their first initials in the middle.

“Commitment,” J. Lo wrote with an infinity sign emoji. “Happy Valentine’s Day my love.”

The actress’ tattooless outing comes weeks after In Touch confirmed on August 20 that she filed for divorce from the Good Will Hunting star after two years of marriage. She submitted the paperwork with the Los Angeles Superior Court on the second anniversary of their lavish second wedding ceremony at Ben’s Georgia estate.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

J. Lo listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, and filed pro per, meaning without an attorney. She did not indicate in the filing that she and Ben had a prenup.

In Touch first reported on May 15 that the pair were “headed for a divorce.”

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” a source exclusively told In Touch, adding that Ben was not “to blame” for their issues.

“Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for,” the insider continued. “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Ben moved into a temporary rental home in Brentwood, California, which is closer to ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. He and J. Lo publicly listed their shared home in Beverly Hills, California, for sale for $68 million on July 11.

While the “Let’s Get Loud” singer is reportedly still house hunting for a place of her own, the Argo actor closed on a $20 million home in the Pacific Palisades on July 24.

“J. Lo has been through a lot in her life, but this year has really tested how much pain she can withstand,” a source exclusively told In Touch on September 4. “She wanted to try to work on their marriage, but Ben checked out, and it was hopeless. When she realized that, she filed. Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears. It’s the worst year of her life.”