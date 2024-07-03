Jennifer Lopez seemingly ditched her wedding ring and showed off her weight loss in a new JLo Beauty video amid her marital woes with Ben Affleck.

The JLo Beauty Instagram account shared a video of Jennifer, 54, discussing the brand’s Ultimate Body Kit + Complexion Booster on Tuesday, July 2. The “On the Floor” singer showed off her legs as she sat on a couch while holding the product, which is on sale for $39 over the holiday weekend.

Jennifer looked especially thin in tiny shorts, a pink halter top and wedge heels, and she pulled her hair back with a claw clip and wore pink Gucci sunglasses.

Not only was she flaunting her thinner figure in the clip, but Jennifer seemingly ditched her wedding ring and appeared to only be wearing a ring on her right hand.

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

The ad was released just two days after she was featured in a Coach ad, in which her wedding ring was front and center.

Jennifer released the JLo Beauty promo more than one month after In Touch exclusively revealed that she and Ben, 51, were “headed for a divorce” in May. “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” an insider exclusively revealed about the Gone Girl actor, adding that he already moved out of their shared home.

“They’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for,” the source continued. “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

While they have gone on to make several public outings together, neither Ben nor Jennifer have publicly commented on the status of their marriage. Meanwhile, their split speculation continued in June when it was reported that the couple – who tied the knot in 2022 – had hired The Agency’s Santiago Arana to sell their Beverly Hills mansion. The realtor had been showing the house to prospective buyers, while a source told TMZ that Ben and Jennifer were asking for “around $65 million.”

Another source exclusively told In Touch that Ben has been grumpy and has alienated his friends as a result of their issues. “Ben always has a dark cloud hanging over his head, even when things are going great, but there is no question among the people around him every day that things have gotten particularly dark over the last two months,” the insider, who has worked with Ben for more than a decade, revealed.

The source divulged that Ben has been taking his frustrations out “on the people around him,” adding that “there’s a real danger for Ben when he’s in this state.”

Courtesy of JLo Beauty/Instagram

“He could alienate the people who he has been closest with for decades; guys like Matt Damon or his old friend, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser, don’t really want or need to be around Ben when he’s beating himself up like this,” the insider continued.

It’s “basically impossible” to get a smile out of Ben “when he’s in this grumpy, irritable mode,”the source shared. “And it’s probably not a wise decision that he’s made to just keep working while all these headlines are coming out about his personal life.”