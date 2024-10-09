Jennifer Lopez loves to be in love, but she plans to hold off on dating again following her split from estranged husband Ben Affleck.

“I’m not looking for anybody,” J. Lo, 55, told comedian Nikki Glaser in a cover story for Interview magazine published on Wednesday, October 9.

“You have to be healthy. You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete. You have to be good on your own,” the “Dinero” singer continued. “I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'”

Jennifer spent the summer apart from Ben, 52, following their separation, which she listed happened on April 26 in her August 20 divorce filing. The Enough star stayed on the East Coast while the Argo actor remained in Los Angeles.

While J. Lo said “not one second” did she have any regrets about being on her own away from Ben, she confessed, “That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did.”

“Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself,” the “Waiting for Tonight” singer explained. “I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, ‘No, I’m actually good.'”

Jennifer has spent very little time as a single woman over the years. She married waiter Ojani Noa in 1997, and began dating backup dancer Cris Judd in 2000, two years after her first divorce. The pair wed in 2001 but split the following year when she fell for her Gigli costar Ben.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

J. Lo and Ben got engaged in 2002 and were set to wed in a lavish Santa Barbara, California, ceremony in September 2003. The former couple called off their wedding at the last minute, citing intense media scrutiny. They ended their engagement and broke up in January 2004, but by July of that year, Jennifer shocked fans when she tied the knot with fellow singer Marc Anthony.

Marc, 56, and J. Lo separated in 2011, finalizing their divorce in 2014. But she wasted no time in finding romance again, embarking on a five-year relationship with dancer Casper Smart starting in October 2011, shortly after splitting from the “Ahora Quien” singer.

After her split from Casper, 37, in 2016, Jennifer moved on with New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez in early 2017. The pair became a high-profile power couple, getting engaged in March 2019. The duo blended their families, which included J. Lo’s twins she shares with Marc, and Alex’s two daughters he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Jennifer and Alex, 49, announced their breakup on April 15, 2021, telling the Today show in a statement, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

Two weeks later on April 30, 2021, the Maid in Manhattan star shocked fans when she was photographed with Ben for the first time since their 2004 split. The pair got engaged in April 2022, eloping in Las Vegas three months later.