Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck Wedding Photo in Home

Ben Affleck has seemingly been absent from wife Jennifer Lopez’s 55th birthday celebration in the Hamptons. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed a clue that gave them hope that the couple will overcome their marriage woes.

The Marry Me actress, 55, celebrated her big day in her Hamptons home on Wednesday , July 24. Jennifer was surrounded by her kids, Max and Emme Muniz, sister Lydia and close friends including producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

J. Lo reshared a video via Instagram Stories that Elaine posted of herself sitting on Jennifer’s couch with vocal coach Steve Mackie. The pair wished the “Let’s Get Loud” signer a happy birthday as they blew into blow horns and wore party hats. Picture frames stood behind them in the clip, the biggest being J. Lo and Ben’s wedding photo.

Although the Selena actress had a multi-day birthday celebration with those closest to her, Ben, 51, didn’t seem to be one of them.

On June 21, J. Lo and her crew enjoyed a nice lunch outside at a restaurant in Bridgehampton, New York. The table enjoyed the menu’s finest items, including salads, calamari, meatballs with ricotta, artichoke alla romano, chicken parm and spicy rigatoni alla vodka, a source told Page Six.

The event did turn emotional when J. Lo reportedly got choked up while reflecting on life stories.

Two days later, J. Lo and her guests dressed up in their flamboyant gowns for a Bridgerton-themed ball. They arrived at the outdoor party on horse and carriage and were greeted by an orchestra, fine dining and an orchestra.

“Dearest Gentle Reader… And a splendid evening was had by all,” the A-lister captioned a video via Instagram at the time.

Later that day, J. Lo shared a makeup free photo as she donned silk Tiffanys blue pajamas and birthday accessories. A “Happy Birthday” banner hung across her walkway ceilings as floral arrangements filled her countertops and tables.

Jennifer dedicated her birthday to her fans in the caption, leading fans to wonder if she subtly shaded Ben by not mentioning him.

“I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much,” she wrote. “I have so much love for you. I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift. Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me.

Bennifer’s troubled marriage made headlines after In Touch exclusively reported that they were “headed for a divorce” on May 15.

The pair has since been spotted without their wedding rings and they also publicly listed their Los Angeles mansion on the market for $68 million – which they purchased in May 2023.

On Thursday, July 25, In Touch exclusively reported that Ben is “arranging a big blowout” at his house to celebrate his divorce from the Enough actress. The location is “ironic” for the occasion because “that’s where he and J. Lo had their big wedding.”

“There’s also some talk of doing it in Las Vegas, where they legally got married, because he still loves to play poker and a lot of his friends do too,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “No matter where he chooses to have this party, even if it’s somewhere that has no connection to his marriage, like Mexico, it’s going to be hurtful for J. Lo because this will be seen as him essentially celebrating escaping their relationship.”