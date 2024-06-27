Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Ben Affleck After Vacation to Italy

Does absence make the heart grow fonder? Jennifer Lopez reunited with Ben Affleck upon returning from a solo vacation to Italy without her husband.

J. Lo, 54, was photographed in the passenger seat being driven to The Accountant star’s Los Angeles office on Wednesday, June 26. She didn’t crack a smile and hid behind large sunglasses while wearing a red top.

Ben, 51, was pictured leaving his office the day before his wife’s visit wearing his wedding ring amid their marital woes, while looking sharp, dressed in a dark suit and crisp white shirt.

Jennifer jetted to Italy’s Amalfi Coast, where she called the luxury Villa TreVille in Positano her home base while shopping, grabbing meals and taking in the Italian Riviera, a place she previously vacationed with Ben.

The Hustlers star was first spotted soaking up the sun in cream-colored bandeau top and matching shorts aboard a boat on June 18. Two days later she took to the sea again, pictured on a speedboat taking selfies while wearing a white one-piece swimsuit.

Jennifer seemed to be reliving some wonderful memories of a trip she took to the romantic destination with Ben in 2021 after the couple reunited following her split from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

She dined at Lo Scoglio restaurant in Nerano, where the “On the Floor” singer was previously photographed sitting on Ben’s lap and showing off PDA. However, this time around she cut a lonely figure as the Gone Girl star remained stateside.

After living large in Italy, Jennifer raised eyebrows when the private jet-loving star was photographed taking a commercial Air France plane in economy class for a two-hour and twenty-minute flight from Naples, Italy, to Paris, France.

J .Lo wore a white tracksuit while sitting in a window seat and kept her large purse on the middle seat while her bodyguard sat in the aisle seat beside her, in pictures obtained by The Daily Mail.

The Enough star got glam as she attended the Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024/25 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, before heading back to Los Angeles.

While she was away, Ben returned to the duo’s $60 million Beverly Hills mansion with daughter Violet Affleck, where he got into a shouting match with photographers while leaving the property after he claimed their flashbulbs were blinding him and could have caused a car accident.

The pair purchased the home in May 2023, but as In Touch exclusively reported on May 15, Ben had moved out and that he and Jennifer were “headed for a divorce.” The following day, the Air actor was pictured driving away from a $100,000 per month rental home in Brentwood, California, where he is currently living.

It remains to be seen how Jennifer spends the rest of her summer as she lives apart from Ben. She was scheduled to kick off her This Is Me…Now: The Greatest Hits tour in Orlando, Florida, on June 26, but told fans on May 31 that it had been cancelled.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer wrote via her OnTheJLo website amid her marital issues with Ben.

Promoter Live Nation announced that that Jennifer’s tour had been scrapped because she was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” and that refunds would be issued to ticket holders.