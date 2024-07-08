Jennifer Lopez posted a video featuring her song about embracing change amid her ongoing marital issues with husband Ben Affleck.

The “On the Floor” singer, 54, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 7, to share a clip from the music video for her 2021 song “Cambia el Paso.” The song – which she cowrote and sings with Rauw Alejandro – reflects on changing one’s own circumstances.

At one point in the song, Jennifer sings about leaving a romantic relationship that is no longer working. “He doesn’t deserve to have her in his arms,” she sings in Spanish.

“Happy Anniversary Cambia El Paso …” Jennifer captioned the clip from the music video alongside a sun and palm tree emoji.

The song was initially released following her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in March 2021, though she shared the music video clip on social media amid speculation that she and Ben, 51, are having problems. Their issues first made headlines on May 15 when In Touch exclusively reported that the Gone Girl actor had already moved out of their shared home and that the pair were planning to divorce.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” a source exclusively revealed at the time. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

After noting that Ben was “focusing on his work and his kids,” the insider explained that he “already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for.” The source continued, “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Speculation surrounding a potential split grew in June when it was reported that Ben and Jennifer had hired The Agency’s Santiago Arana to sell their Beverly Hills mansion. According to TMZ, the realtor was seen showing the property to prospective buyers and the pair were asking for “around $65 million.”

Ben and Jennifer – who tied the knot in 2022 – have not publicly discussed the status of their relationship, though they have sent mixed signals by ditching their wedding rings on several occasions and by spending time apart. For example, Ben wasn’t by Jennifer’s side during the promotional events for her movie Atlas. More recently, they celebrated the 4th of July separately when Jennifer explained she spent the holiday with her child Emme.

However, Jennifer seemingly hinted their relationship wasn’t completely over when she was spotted wearing a “B” bracelet – which was likely a tribute to Ben – during a recent outing with her manager, Benny Medina, and friends in Bridgehampton, New York.

Gotham/GC Images

While they have both put on brave faces amid their issues, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Ben was at “his breaking point.”

“People close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time because of what he’s gone through in the past couple of months,” the source shared. “He’s in a really dark place. And when he gets like this, they can’t help but fear the worst.”