Flying solo! Jennifer Lopez attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, June 5, without her fiancé, Ben Affleck.

The Marry Me actress, 52, looked stunning as ever in an all-black, floor-length dress, keeping her hair down in a simple style as she walked the red carpet. She was honored at the event by receiving the Generation Award, which celebrates actors with diverse contributions in both film and television that have turned them into household names.

Although he didn’t accompany his future wife, Ben, 49, this time around, the couple have been enjoying countless outings together and attended multiple red carpet events throughout the year.

Just two months prior, the Gone Girl actor and Marry Me actress got engaged. Jennifer announced her engagement to Ben on April 8, in a video that was published to her “On the JLo” newsletter. “So, I have a really exciting and special story to share,” J. Lo said in the clip, which was also posted to her Twitter and Instagram accounts that day. The former American Idol judge continued to share the happy news by updating her Twitter handle with an engagement ring emoji.

In the video, Jennifer gave fans a look at her stunning green ring. Just one day before the announcement, TMZ published photos of the Wedding Planner star wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring on her wedding finger.

The recent engagement marks the second time Jennifer and Ben have planned to wed. The pair were one of Hollywood’s favorite couples back in 2002 after they met on the set of their film Gigli. Ben proposed by the end of that year, though the duo canceled their nuptials planned for 2003.

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” the couple shared in a joint statement at the time. “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.”

They officially split in January 2004, with Jennifer moving on and marrying Marc Anthony in June 2004. Meanwhile, Ben and Jennifer Garner tied the knot in June 2005.

However, Jennifer and Ben fell in love again and rekindled their romance in May 2021 following her split from Alex Rodriguez.

Although she didn’t have Ben by her side at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Hollywood’s “It” couple are enjoying a happy life together.

Scroll down to see photos of Jennifer’s stunning red carpet outfit!