Ben Affleck finally put a ring on it in 2022 — but second wife Jennifer Lopez refuses to take that ring off even as their marriage comes to an end. Sources exclusively tell In Touch she’s planning to hang on to the $10 million engagement bauble despite filing for divorce from her husband of two years.

Insiders say pop sensation J. Lo, 55, plans to hold tight to a piece of 52-year-old Ben’s heart — and his wallet — even though their spectacular reunion after 20 years apart fizzled out in record time.

“This isn’t the first time Jen has kept the bling,” the source shares. “Back in 2003, after their first engagement went up in flames, Jennifer held on to a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring worth a cool $3.52 million. Fast-forward to 2024, and now she has no intention of parting with the latest gem!”

A pal explains the “Let’s Get Loud” singer considers the outrageously expensive band hers and hers alone. “It was a gift,” the insider adds. “Just because the relationship didn’t work out doesn’t mean she has to give it back. Jennifer has zero guilt about keeping it, and clearly Ben doesn’t mind — he’s done this twice already! It’s not like he didn’t know what he was getting into!”

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

J. Lo officially pulled the plug on her marriage after two years on Tuesday, August 20, filing divorce paperwork with the Los Angeles Superior Court, In Touch confirmed. She submitted the documents on the second anniversary of her and Ben’s lavish second wedding at his estate in Georgia. The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, and filed pro per, meaning without an attorney.

J. Lo did not indicate in the paperwork that she and her estranged husband had a prenuptial agreement.