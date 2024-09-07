Jennifer Lopez Has Convo With Matt Damon Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez looked smoking hot as she flaunted her figure at the Toronto International Film Festival amid her ongoing divorce with estranged husband Ben Affleck.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer, 55, wore a floor-length Tamara Ralph dress that featured silver paillettes down the front and slits up both sides at the event on Friday, September 6. Three large black velvet bows on the sides tied the openings on the side of the gown together and showed the Marry Me star’s bare skin underneath. J. Lo went for a neutral smokey and natural-colored lipstick while leaving her brunette locks flowing down her back.

Jennifer was there to promote her film Unstoppable, which she stars in and co-produced alongside Ben, 52, and his longtime best friend Matt Damon. The Argo star was noticeably absent from the film festival, but most weren’t surprised as the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress filed for divorce on August 20, after two years of marriage. However, Matt and wife Luciana Damon were in attendance.

Matt, 53, and Jennifer “talked for over 20 minutes at the afterparty” before they were joined by Luciana, 48, and Unstoppable costar Don Cheadle, according to a report from People.

“Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation,” a source told the publication in an article published on Saturday, September 6.

The insider added that “the two friends laughed and spoke more seriously, and for several minutes, they clasped hands as they spoke.”

Unstoppable tells the true story of professional wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg. The athlete went on to win the 2011 NCAA wrestling championship, and Jennifer plays Anthony’s mother, Judy, in the film.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

“I think it was my job really to help her feel safe,” the Hustlers star said during a Q&A session after the screening of the movie. “Both of them, Anthony and Judy, to feel safe and kind of put this in our hands and trust us with all the information that they could give us and know that we wouldn’t misuse it in any way, but only use it to tell their story in the best and most beautiful way that it deserved. Because it is one of the most beautiful, most inspiring stories I think I’ve ever seen on screen.”

In Touch first reported that Ben and J. Lo were headed for divorce in May after a source exclusively revealed that the Armageddon star had moved out of their marital home. The following month, a separate insider shared that Matt was trying to stay out of any drama surrounding the former couple’s relationship.

“When it comes to couples’ time, there’s just a lot less drama for Matt and Lucy when they’re hanging out with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski than during the increasingly rare times that they get to sit down and hang out with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez,” the source said on June 19. “Just because of the way Jennifer conducts herself, even around her friends, she’s a very hard person to let your guard down around, whereas John and Emily are the definition of easygoing.”