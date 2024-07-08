Jennifer Lopez spent a relaxing day with friends going for a bike ride in The Hamptons on July 6, as she continued to spend the 4th of July weekend on the other side of the country from husband Ben Affleck amid their marital woes.

The Hustlers star, 54, was photographed biking with her vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, and another friend. Stevie, 42, later shared a snapshot of the duo on their bikes in front of a home, writing, “Good times, good friends, good wheels.”

Jennifer bent back slightly and tilted her face as she posed on the seat of her bike. She donned a brown sweatshirt and white wide-legged pants for the outing while wearing full makeup and had her hair pulled back in a slick ponytail.

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer was wearing her green diamond engagement ring from Ben, 51, along with drop earrings.

Matt Agudo/INSTARimages

The pair spent the holiday weekend apart from one another. Ben paid a visit to his Los Angeles office then spent time with two of his children he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner on July 4.

The Air star was photographed dining al fresco with Violet, 18, and Fin, 15, smiling broadly while chatting with his children. He wore his wedding ring from Jennifer, which has been on and off his finger since May.

While Ben was bonding with his kids, Jennifer looked somber as she visited a plant nursery on the 4th of July with her manager, Benny Medina. She arrived in New York on July 1, and spent the week apart from her husband of nearly two years.

On Sunday, July 7, Jennifer shared a clip from her 2021 music video for the breakup song “Cambia el Paso.”

The tune appeared at the time to be about her failed relationship with former fiancé Alex Rodriguez, whom she split from in April 2021, just weeks before rekindling her romance with Ben after nearly two decades.

“Her life is better now without him … She doesn’t need anyone to be well / She does not fail, she does not fail,” J. Lo sings in the tune. In another lyric, she declared, “He doesn’t deserve to have her in his arms.” In the caption, Jennifer wrote, “Happy Anniversary Cambia El Paso.”

As In Touch reported exclusively on May 15, Ben moved out of the couple’s $60 million Beverly Hills mansion and a split was looming.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” a source revealed at the time. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The insider continued, “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Ben has been living in a $100,000 per month rental home in Brentwood, California, not far from Garner’s home where their three children live.

After a whirlwind romance, Jennifer announced in April 2022 that Ben had proposed and showed off her gorgeous engagement ring. The couple eloped to Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a formal wedding at his Georgia estate on August 20, 2022.

The duo were originally set to tie the knot in September 2003, but called off the wedding at the last minute due to what they described as intense media attention. Four months later, the pair split in January 2004.