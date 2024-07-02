Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Wedding Ring in New Coach Ad

Making a statement? Jennifer Lopez posed with her wedding ring front and center in a new ad campaign for Coach eight weeks after In Touch reported that she and husband Ben Affleck are headed for a divorce.

The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker, 54, shared three photos from the campaign shoot on her Instagram on Sunday, June 30. In the first snap, she wore tan pants, a matching jacket, a white tank top, calf-high socks and white sneakers. J. Lo crossed her ankles, rested her elbows on her knees and placed her hands on her head, although the sparkler she received from Ben, 51, could still be seen on her ring finger.

The second photo showed Jennifer again wearing tan pants, this time with a white Coach T-shirt and a green varsity jacket. A small beige handbag dangled from one forearm while she rested her ring hand on her hip, pushing the jacket back to show off the bling.

The final pic gave the best view of the ring, as it was a close-up shot of J. Lo resting her head on her fists as she held a light brown tote bag beneath her face.

“Classic for a reason,” she captioned the post.

The ad campaign comes amid weeks of marital strife for the couple, who married in July 2022. In Touch exclusively reported on May 15 that the Good Will Hunting actor had already “moved out” of the shared Beverly Hills home they purchased in May 2023.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider said at the time. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The source added, “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Ben reportedly moved into a $100,000 per month rental home in Brentwood, California, which is closer to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their kids, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. TMZ also reported on June 8 that Ben and J. Lo had begun trying to sell their $65 million mansion, with the singer looking for a new place of her own.

Ben and J. Lo have spent plenty of time apart in recent months, including the Atlas star’s solo vacation in Italy in mid-June. But while J. Lo has mostly been keeping her ring on in front of the cameras, Ben has been less shy about taking it off, having been spotted without it during his estranged wife’s Italian getaway.

The reason for J. Lo keeping her ring on could be that she still wants the marriage to work, as a source exclusively told In Touch on June 11 that she was hopeful of reuniting with her estranged husband.

“As long as no paperwork is actually filed, Jen is still clinging to the possibility, however remote, that they’ll be able to turn things around,” the insider said. “She is crying all the time and very upset. She goes from anger one minute, to despair, to panic attacks, to then deluding herself that it’s all just a blip and they’re going to be OK.”