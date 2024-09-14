Jennifer Lopez 'Feels Pushed Into a Corner' by Ben Affleck (EXCL)

Jennifer Lopez has been blasting Ben Affleck to anyone who’ll listen ever since she filed for divorce, but he’s fighting back hard now and chewing her out right back, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Ben is sick and tired of her games, he’s been trying to play nice, but she’s pushed him beyond his limit and he’s ready to fight back,” the insider says.

“He knew she would get angry, but he didn’t expect her to get this nasty.”

Almost everyone in J. Lo’s camp has been on the attack as the pair continue to unravel, despite initially hoping for a mutually amicable split.

The biggest critic of Ben, 52, has been J. Lo’s long-time manager, Benny Medina, who reportedly has had it out for the Gone Girl star since he and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer first split in the early 2000s. Rumor had it the Good Will Hunting actor played a hand in Jen, 55, letting Benny, 66, go in 2003, which is supported by the fact she rehired him after their first split.

“The two of them can’t stand each other,” a source told Page 6 about Benny and Ben, in a story published on Thursday, August 8. “They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood.”

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The blood boiled over after Benny called the Oscar-winner a “triple-A asshole.”

“It’s obvious to him that she’s gone on this vicious rampage to tear him down in the press, having her people call him a ‘triple-A asshole’ was shocking to him, but she hasn’t stopped there.”

“The stories dragging down his parenting and trying to put the blame on his ‘dark moods’ are one step too far and he’s now firing back with some choice words of his own.”

With Ben getting it from all sides throughout the media landscape, The Town actor has decided enough is enough and calling off his nice-guy act.

“He’s saying that she’s bitter and vindictive and only has herself to blame for the marriage imploding because her insecurity and narcissism would be too much for any man to handle,” the source dishes.

“Not to mention the way she constantly bossed him around and was always so fixated on what fans would think.”

The couple’s divorce came after a rocky summer, which saw the two taking jabs at each other in subtle ways.

They both spent their second anniversary apart – on entirely different coasts, even – with Ben moving out of their marital home on Jen’s 55th birthday while she partied in the Hamptons, which he avoided.

Just a few months after In Touch was the first to report their marital problems in May, Jennifer filed for divorce on August 20.

“He really wanted this to be amicable but he’s now warning her that if she doesn’t stop trying to drag him through the mud it will get a lot nastier, and he’ll start leaking out his side of things, including why he ended up being so turned off by her,” the source continues.

“He doesn’t want a war, he just wants to move on, but she won’t let go and he’s feeling pushed into a corner.”