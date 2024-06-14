Jennifer Lopez enjoyed lunch with stepdaughter Violet Affleck amid her ongoing marital issues with Ben Affleck.

The “On the Floor” singer, 54, went out to lunch with Ben, 51, and ex Jennifer Garner’s eldest daughter at the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday, June 13, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Jennifer kept things casual by wearing a cream pantsuit, which she paired with a Jacquemus purse and platform heels. Meanwhile, Violet, 18, wore a floral print dress and a light pink sweater for the occasion.

The duo grabbed lunch shortly after the Wedding Planner actress and Garner, 52, were seen reuniting at Ben’s rental home in Brentwood, California, on Wednesday, June 12, to attend his son Samuel’s graduation party.

Despite still attending their kids’ events, In Touch exclusively reported that Ben and Jennifer have been living apart and are “headed for a divorce” in May.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider revealed about the Argo actor, insisting that he is not to “blame” for their problems. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

One day after their marital issues were revealed, In Touch exclusively obtained photos of Jennifer and Ben together first time in 47 days. However, another source revealed that Jennifer hired “crisis PR to help navigate” the split and “a divorce filing is imminent” just days later.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2022 – have dropped many clues that their marriage is over, including Ben’s decision to not attend any of Jennifer’s promotional events for her movie Atlas.

Meanwhile, she also canceled her tour just weeks before it was scheduled to begin. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Jennifer wrote on her OntheJLo website on May 31. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

The speculation heated up in June when TMZ reported that Ben and Jennifer hired The Agency’s Santiago Arana to sell their Beverly Hills mansion. The outlet reported that the realtor had been showing the house to prospective buyers for about two weeks at the time, adding that the pair are asking for “around $65 million.”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

While the couple seems to have accepted that their marriage wasn’t meant to be, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Ben wants Jennifer to be comfortable amid their split. “The last thing Ben wants to do is hurt Jen. He still loves and respects her,” the source shared. “And, of course, the family situation comes into this heavily, which is why he’s agreed to do this in a civilized and loving way, just like he did with Jennifer Garner.”

“Ben is far from comfortable right now,” the insider continued. “Besides being busy with a lot of his own work, he’s got J. Lo’s mood swings to cope with, phones ringing off the hook, and the press hounding him 24/7. Plus, a lot of people in J. Lo’s world and the public are treating him like the bad guy.”