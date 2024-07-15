Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a car ride with Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet Affleck amid the couple’s ongoing marital woes.

The “On the Floor” singer, 54, took to her Instagram Stories on July 13 to share a video of herself, Violet, 18, and friend Cassidey Fralin sitting in a moving car as their hair blew in the wind. “Summertime,” Jennifer captioned the clip, which was set to The Kid LAROI‘s song “Girls.”

Jennifer appeared to be in good spirits throughout the clip, while she also lifted her hand into the frame to reveal she was wearing her wedding ring.

The Wedding Planner actress shared the post amid ongoing speculation that she and Ben, 51, are experiencing marital issues. Their problems were first revealed in May when In Touch exclusively revealed they were “headed for a divorce.” After fans noticed that Ben didn’t attend the Met Gala with his wife on May 6, an insider explained that he was “focusing on his work and his kids now.”

“Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for,” the source continues. “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Jennifer and Ben – who tied the knot in 2022 – continued to put on a united front amid split rumors by making several public outings together. However, they have also hinted at their problems by not attending work events together and ditching their wedding rings on several occasions.

The speculation only grew when they publicly listed the Beverly Hills mansion they purchased for $68 million in May 2023 on July 11, which In Touch confirmed at the time. The home includes 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, and it sits atop a five-acre promontory.

In light of their issues, Ben has been living in a $100,000 rental home in Brentwood, California, that is near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three kids.

The public listing comes after photos of the home’s interiors and exteriors were added to Zillow in June. Additionally, TMZ reported that Ben and Jennifer were working with realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency to show the home privately to prospective buyers for “about two weeks.” However, they had no luck finding a buyer and eventually made the sale public.

Both Jennifer and Ben have kept quiet about the status of their relationship, though an insider exclusively told In Touch that she is working hard to improve herself.

“Everyone in J. Lo’s circle feels it’s pretty unfair that she’s the one getting all the blame in this,” the source dished. “You just have to look at the way Ben’s been behaving to see the sort of anger issues he’s got. No doubt J. Lo is quite pleased people are starting to get a glimpse of who Ben really is.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

After noting that Jennifer has “endured” Ben’s “miserable side” in private, the insider explained she “never wanted the marriage to end, but the more she reflects, the more she realizes she was the one doing all the work, constantly trying to lift his moods and make everything perfect for him.”

“Right now, Jennifer is just focused on getting her body back into the best shape possible and her career back on track with new projects and being the best mom she can be,” the source continued. “She’s also making a concerted effort to improve her public image. It’s no secret that she can be quite the diva, but she also has a very down to earth side and wants to highlight that.”