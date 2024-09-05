Jennifer Lopez Enjoys a Spa Before Mansion Tour Amid Divorce

Jennifer Lopez seemingly treated herself to a spa day amid her divorce from Ben Affleck and her search for a new home.

The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker, 55, was spotted exiting a day spa near Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, September 4, as seen in photos published by The New York Post. She was dressed casually in a pair of low-rise jeans, a cropped white T-shirt and a blue jacket. She accessorized her stylish ensemble with a blue shoulder bag, nude heels, hoop earrings and orange-tinted sunglasses.

J. Lo also wore an assortment of rings, including one on her left wedding finger, although it’s unclear if it was her wedding band from Ben, 52. It did not appear to be the engagement ring he gave her in April 2022.

The Atlas star reportedly arrived at the spa at 11 a.m. and hit the road again around 11:40 a.m. Her next stop? A $27 million mansion in Beverly Hills that is currently up for sale.

J. Lo was spotted touring the home around noon, according to TMZ, and she reportedly spent 35 minutes inside the home before heading back to her white Land Rover and leaving the property.

The mansion spans 14,720 square feet and features eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, the outlet reported. It’s much smaller in comparison to Ben and J. Lo’s formerly shared Beverly Hills mansion, which spans 38,000 square feet and features 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. The now-estranged spouses purchased the home for $60 million in May 2023 and publicly listed it for sale this July for $68 million.

J. Lo then reportedly headed to another mansion “worth approximately the same amount” with a pool and tennis court, according to TMZ.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The “Jenny From the Block” singer filed for divorce from Ben on August 20, In Touch confirmed. She listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, and did not indicate that they had a prenuptial agreement.

The divorce paperwork, which was submitted with the Los Angeles Superior Court on the second anniversary of their lavish second wedding at Ben’s Georgia estate, came after In Touch exclusively reported on May 15 that the pair was “headed for a divorce.”

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” an insider said at the time, adding that Ben was not to “blame” for their issues. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Ben moved into a temporary $100,000 rental home in Brentwood, California, which is closer to ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. He later purchased a $20.5 million home in the Pacific Palisades on July 24.

Meanwhile, J. Lo has reportedly been house hunting on her own since their split. A source told People on August 28 that she is no longer “comfortable” in the mansion she once shared with the Good Will Hunting actor.

“She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well,” the insider said.

The Hustlers actress broke her silence amid their divorce with a cheeky Instagram post on August 31. Her carousel of photos included a bikini thirst trap and a few cryptic quotes.

“Everything is unfolding in divine order,” one quote read, while another said, “She’s in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace.”

“Oh, it was a summer,” J. Lo captioned the post.