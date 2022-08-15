Blended family! Jennifer Lopez spent quality time with her child Emme Muñiz and Ben Affleck’s oldest daughter, Violet Affleck, during an outing together in New York City on Sunday, August 14.

The trio looked incredibly trendy as they headed into high-end department store Bergdorf Goodman to do some shopping during their Sunday funday.

J. Lo, 53, looked fit in grey bicycle shorts, a white pullover and a Gucci crossbody bag. Emme, 14, who is known for their edgy style, rocked baggy jeans and sneakers with an oversize brown corduroy jacket. Violet, 16, whom Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, also showed off her cute personal style by pairing colorful sandals with dark orange pants and a graphic T-shirt.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer and Argo actor, 50, have been spending a lot of time with each other’s kids since getting married in Las Vegas on July 16. The pair got engaged in April, nearly two decades since their first engagement ended back in 2004.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Hustlers actress wrote on her website following her and Ben’s nuptials. “Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

She continued about their special day, “So, with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

A source told In Touch that Jen was “so ecstatic” after the Town director popped the question, adding, “She had a feeling Ben would propose but didn’t know when … It was one of the happiest moments in her life — In both their lives.”

In addition to Violet, Ben and Garner, 50, are also parents to daughter Seraphina and son Samuel. J. Lo shares Emme and their twin brother, Max Muñiz, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

