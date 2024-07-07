Jennifer Lopez Dons ‘B’ Bracelet in NY Without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was seen sporting a charm bracelet with the letter “B” while she spent time apart from husband Ben Affleck amid rumored marital issues. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer was spotted out and about with her manager, Benny Medina, as the two went shopping with some friends in Bridgehampton, New York.

Jennifer, 54, donned an all-white ensemble for the outing on July 5, which she paired with a wide-brimmed hat and a silver necklace. The Hustlers star was also wearing her wedding ring, which she had previously taken off earlier in the week while promoting her J. Lo Beauty line.

Whispers of trouble within the “I’m Real” songstress’ marriage to Ben, 51, have been circulating for months after the two have been seen spending time apart recently. Jennifer’s solo appearance at the Met Gala caught fans’ attention on May 6, and a source exclusively revealed to In Touch that the Live By Night star had decided to “call it quits.” The insider said that Ben had moved out of their shared home in Beverly Hills and the couple’s marriage was crumbling.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider explained. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The source continued, “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

That same day, J. Lo was seen house hunting in Beverly Hills with her longtime producing partner and friend, Elaine Thomas-Goldsmith. Photos showed the duo leaving a luxury property in the area.

On May 18, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” hitmaker was “hiring crisis PR to help navigate the divorce.”

“It’s expected Laura Wasser will be handling this divorce,” the source explained. “Laura was the divorce lawyer who mediated Ben’s divorce with Jennifer Garner, and she represented J. Lo in her divorce with Marc Anthony. So there’s history on both sides.”

The following week, Jennifer attended a promotional event for her new Netflix film, Atlas, without Ben by her side, only fueling the rumors of trouble in paradise. When a reporter in the audience at one event on May 22 asked The Wedding Planner star if the rumors about her marriage were “true,” J. Lo quickly shut the inquiry down.

“You know better than that,” Jennifer said to the unknown reporter.

Her Atlas costar Simu Lu interjected on her behalf and told the crowd, “OK, we’re not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it.”

In early June, TMZ reported that the couple was trying to sell the $60 million dollar mansion they purchased in May 2023. The outlet said that Ben and J. Lo were working with realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency, a real estate firm founded by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky.