The guests were dressed in their Bridgerton best as they filed into Jennifer Lopez’s 55th birthday party in New York’s swanky Hamptons on July 21. Noticeably absent: the birthday girl’s husband of two years, Ben Affleck, who was also MIA for their July 16 wedding anniversary.

“It’s just depressing that Ben couldn’t find the time or inclination to be there and support Jennifer,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “She would have welcomed it.”

It’s been that kind of summer for the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer as Bennifer 2.0 continues its long decline. While she posts pretty pics of herself in the beachy enclave, insiders tell In Touch J. Lo is miserable that her ritzy solo vacay is just another marker that her marriage is over. (What pressing engagement kept Ben from attending the party? He was spotted in L.A. the day of running errands.)

“Jennifer’s been putting on a brave face through it all,” says a source. “She never expected to be spending her summer alone. This isn’t where she thought she’d be at this point in her life.”

Jennifer Lopez is ‘Rarely by Herself’ Amid Split Rumors

One of the issues in Jennifer and Ben’s relationship — the pair reunited in 2021, 20 years after calling off their engagement — has been her need to be the center of attention. That much was obvious in her recent documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, in which he visibly cringed as she shared his private love letters to her.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’” the 51-year-old said, adding that he was struggling to come to terms with her love of the spotlight. “We’re just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise.”

One thing J. Lo was unwilling to give up was her ever-present entourage. They, along with her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez, have been propping her up as divorce rumors continue to churn — and Ben stays out of the picture.

“Jennifer is rarely by herself,” says the source, noting that the hangers-on are profiting from the arrangement. “She surrounds herself with her entourage — and everyone’s on the payroll. It’s doubtful she has any real friends at this point.”

J. Lo Is Still Committed to Her Blended Family With Ben

She’s not letting go of the blended family she and Ben created. Max and Emme, her 16-year-old twins with ex Marc Anthony, were at her birthday bash, while earlier in the month, she played host to Violet, 18, Ben’s oldest child with ex Jennifer Garner (they also share Fin, 15, and 12-year-old Samuel).

“Some people are saying that’s to show Ben she’s still committed to being a stepmom to his kids, that their blended family means a lot to her,” says the source. “And that marriage problems or not, that’s not going to change.”

Ben appears to be unmoved by the gesture. Not only did he move out of their marital home into a $100K-a-month rental (their Beverly Hills megamansion is on the market for $68 million), but he’s also barely taking his wife’s calls. “He’s at a point now where a phone call from Jennifer is an intrusion on his personal space,” spills the source. “Harsh as it sounds.”

With J. Lo 3,000 miles away throwing herself parties and surrounded by her loyal staff, Ben is able to breathe, says the insider.

“Ben wants out of the marriage. He’s just biding his time and getting things in order before he makes the official break,” adds the source. “Chances are, he’ll do the gentlemanly thing and let Jennifer file first. Ben’s allowing Jennifer time to be on her own and feels that he’s been set free.”