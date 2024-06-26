Is Jenny heading back to the block? Sources exclusively tell In Touch Jennifer Lopez is planning to move out of Hollywood amid her relationship drama with husband Ben Affleck — and friends are buzzing she may wind up targeting an unlikely reunion with ex Alex Rodriguez.

“Even before things went totally south with Ben she was pushing for a full-time move to New York, and now she’s decided to go ahead with that after the split,” says an insider.

In Touch was the first to exclusively report last month that the Good Will Hunting star, 51, and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 54, are “headed for a divorce” and that Ben moved out of their martial home. (Neither have publicly addressed the split rumors, though Ben has been seen without his wedding ring on while J. Lo was thousands of miles away vacationing in Italy.)

While J. Lo may head to the East Coast in the near future, the source explains, “She’ll probably keep a place in L.A. but she needs to get away from all the noise and the scrutiny on the West Coast.”

Earlier this month, she told fans via a video clip on her JLo Beauty Instagram account that she was “getting ready to head out,” adding that she was “traveling to New York.” Ending the video clip, she exclaimed, “See you in New York!”

As for her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — the source points out that they would all adjust to the transition.

“There’s nothing to stop her from taking the kids and making a fresh start back in New York,” the insider says. “They’ve got plenty of schools back east, and she’s got a great social circle there.”

In fact, the source says J. Lo was “in her element” when she was dating ex-fiancé Alex and “spending so much time in the city” with the former New York Yankees superstar.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue

While A-Rod, 48, has been linked to Canadian fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro since October 2022, the insider says J. Lo is “even starting to miss what she had with him,” adding, “He’s got a girlfriend now, but J. Lo doesn’t intend to stay single long, and she and A-Rod do have unfinished business.”

J. Lo and A-Rod officially called off their engagement in April 2021, shortly before she rekindled her romance with Ben. She and the Oscar winner moved quickly into a relationship and finally tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

When it comes to A-Rod, though, the source explains, “For all his faults they did have an intense connection, he was devastated when they split up. He insists he’s happier now without her but they have a lot of mutual friends that aren’t so convinced and he’s not married or engaged, so at this point it’s not beyond the realm that they could reconnect.”

Regardless, the Big Apple is not so big when it comes to A-list celebrities. “When she’s in New York it’s a small social scene,” the source notes, “so no doubt they’ll cross paths.”