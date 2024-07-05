Jennifer Lopez may have spent the 4th of July without husband Ben Affleck, though she was still able to make the most of the holiday by celebrating the holiday with her child Emme Muniz.

The “On the Floor” singer, 54, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 4, to give fans a glimpse into how she and Emme, 16, spent the day. In one post, Jennifer cozied up to Emme as they soaked up the sun while riding in a car together. She was dressed for the occasion in a red, white and blue ensemble, and she greeted her fans by wishing them a good morning in Portuguese.

In addition to sharing the post of her and Emme, Jennifer also wished her fans a happy 4th of July in a post shared on her feed. “Happy Fourth,” she captioned several photos of herself posing near a field full of flowers.

In addition to Emme, Jennifer is also the mother to son Max, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

Jennifer noticeably celebrated the holiday without Ben, 51, amid rumors that they have called it quits after two years of marriage. The speculation began when In Touch exclusively reported on May 15 that the Gone Girl actor had already moved out of their marital home and that they planned to divorce.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider shared at the time. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The source continued, “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Despite being spotted on several public outings, both Ben and Jennifer have hinted at their split by ditching their wedding rings on different occasions and opting not to comment on their marital status.

Meanwhile, their split speculation escalated when it was reported that Ben and Jennifer had hired The Agency’s Santiago Arana to sell their Beverly Hills mansion in June. The realtor was seen showing the property to prospective buyers, and a source told TMZ that the pair – who tied the knot in 2022 – were asking for “around $65 million.”

Also in June, an insider exclusively told In Touch that filming their 2024 documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, was “a real eye-opener for them” regarding their relationship woes.

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

One scene showed Ben admitting he was shocked to learn that Jennifer had given his private love letter to other people while she was working on her This Is Me… Now album. “Things that are private I had always felt are sacred and special in part because they’re private,” he said in the documentary. “So, this was something of an adjustment for me.”

Jennifer later acknowledged that her husband wasn’t happy with her creative process. “I don’t think he’s very comfortable with me doing all of this,” she told the cameras. “But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows he can’t stop me.”