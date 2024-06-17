Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Ben Affleck on Father’s Day amid their ongoing marital issues.

“Our hero. Happy Father’s Day,” Jennifer, 54, captioned a black and white photo of Ben, 51, via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 16.

While the “On the Floor” singer honored Ben on the holiday, she did not give a public shoutout to ex-husband Marc Anthony. The former couple – who were married from 2004 until 2014 – share twins Emme and Max, 16. Meanwhile, Ben shares kids Violet, 18, and Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer shared the post one month after In Touch exclusively reported that she and Ben are “headed for a divorce.”

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” a source exclusively revealed about the Argo actor in May, adding that he was not to “blame” for their problems. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

One day after the rumors began to circulate, In Touch exclusively obtained photos of the couple seen publicly for the first time in 47 days. However, an additional insider revealed that the Wedding Planner actress hired “crisis PR to help navigate” the split and “a divorce filing is imminent” just days later.

While Ben and Jennifer have worked hard to make it appear that they’re still together, she canceled her tour just weeks before it was scheduled to begin. The speculation continued in June when TMZ reported that they had hired The Agency’s Santiago Arana to sell their Beverly Hills mansion. Santiago had been showing the house to prospective buyers for about two weeks at the time, and the outlet revealed Ben and Jennifer were asking for “around $65 million.”

In light of their issues, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Jennifer is hopeful she and Ben can save their marriage. “As long as no paperwork is actually filed, Jen is still clinging to the possibility, however remote, that they’ll be able to turn things around,” the source explained. “She is crying all the time and very upset. She goes from anger one minute, to despair, to panic attacks, to then deluding herself that it’s all just a blip and they’re going to be OK.”

However, another insider hinted that Ben is over their marriage by stating he wanted to make sure she was comfortable amid their split. “The last thing Ben wants to do is hurt Jen. He still loves and respects her,” the source exclusively told In Touch. “And, of course, the family situation comes into this heavily, which is why he’s agreed to do this in a civilized and loving way, just like he did with Jennifer Garner.”

Gotham/GC Images

“Ben is far from comfortable right now,” the insider added. “Besides being busy with a lot of his own work, he’s got J. Lo’s mood swings to cope with, phones ringing off the hook, and the press hounding him 24/7. Plus, a lot of people in J. Lo’s world and the public are treating him like the bad guy.”